Raptors' Kyle Lowry named as reserve to his sixth NBA All-Star Game

Kyle Lowry was named as a reserve to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game held in Chicago. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was named as a reserve for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This year’s All-Star appearance will mark Lowry’s sixth of his career as he’s participated in every game since 2015. He is averaging 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the defending champions this season.

Expectations for Lowry were unclear heading into the 2019-20 campaign. Outside of John Stockton and Steve Nash, there isn’t a long list of point guards excelling into their mid-thirties. The 33-year-old has not only sustained his performance, but rediscovered parts of his game that were thought to be lost. Lowry bumped his scoring average by nearly six points, attacking the rim like he used to in his prime and drawing fouls at an elite rate. He remains one of the best floor generals in the game.

Lowry’s ascendance came at an important time for the franchise. Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green were lost in free agency, which necessitated more production from the remaining pieces of the championship squad. Lowry assumed that responsibility and kept the team in the two-seed. He also held the Raptors afloat throughout a rash of injuries in December when Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell missed extended periods of time. During that stretch, Lowry notably led the Raptors to a 30-point comeback against the Dallas Mavericks, while also exacting revenge against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

In the bigger picture, this latest honour further cements Lowry’s legacy as a franchise icon. He is now the first player to make six consecutive All-Star appearances as a Raptor, edging out DeMar DeRozan and Vince Carter who were both named to five. Lowry also became the franchise leader in assists earlier this week, surpassing Jose Calderon who held the starting job when Lowry first arrived in 2012.

