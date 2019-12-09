Raptors' Kyle Lowry gets into verbal exchange with heckling 76ers fan

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry doesn’t back down from a challenge, even in hostile territory.

Lowry posted 26 points Sunday during the Raptors’ loss against his hometown Philadelphia 76ers and was met by a heckler while entering the tunnel to the locker room.

By now, it should be no surprise whatsoever that Lowry took exception and told the fan in question to come find him in Philadelphia.

A man like Kyle Lowry 😤 pic.twitter.com/TTkH49OLmk — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) December 9, 2019

After the game, Lowry expanded on the reported exchange with the 76ers supporter.

“I don’t know. He was talking too much,” Lowry said, via The Athletic’s Blake Murphy. “I don’t know him but he ain’t worth my time...I don’t care. It’s Philadelphia. I respect it. I love it. When I come home, if they still have a problem they can come find me.”

Serge Ibaka also said fans were on him a lot tonight but he just kept pointing to his ring finger in response. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 9, 2019

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry shook off a heckler following a 110-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Lowry still holds strong ties in the Philadelphia community and celebrated the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory two years ago, but this distinction gets blurred when his Raptors come to town. It should be little surprise, considering last season’s second-round series turned into an instant classic, punctuated by The Shot from Kawhi Leonard en route to Toronto’s championship.

Try Kyle Lowry at your own peril as he’s never, ever backing down.

