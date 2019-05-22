Raptors' Kawhi Leonard on his health: 'I'll keep going and keep fighting'

Toronto's Kawhi Leonard had fans concerned during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After grimacing through 52 minutes of a brutally physical Game 3 of the East Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard gave whatever he had in Game 4 with the tank clearly close to empty.

It was a scary moment for the Toronto Raptors when Leonard dunked on Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo with his left hand the early in the third quarter for what should have been a thoroughly enjoyable highlight, but instead the 27-year-old forward was seen wincing and limping heavily immediately after the play.

No pain, no gain, though, and Leonard isn’t going to let it stop him or his team from attaining their goal.

“I feel good,” he said after the 120-103 win to even up the series at two. “I’ll keep going and keep fighting. We have a chance to make history.”

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after the game and provided an update on his superstar’s health.

Nick Nurse on Kawhi's health: HE'S FINE pic.twitter.com/Xku6SNsA9R — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 22, 2019

“We were concerned, I think he’s fine,” Nurse said after the game with regards to managing Leonard’s workload.

Nurse also confirmed that he tried to give him a bit of an extended rest in the game but Leonard rejected the offer, providing more optimism that he might be alright, or at the very least reaffirming his will and desire to win.

Leonard finished the contest with 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 34 minutes.

The 48 points from the Raptors’ bench were a major reason why he was able to play his lowest minute total since a Game 5 win over the Orlando Magic in the first round back on April 23.

