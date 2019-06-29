Raptors' Fred VanVleet presented with keys to hometown city of Rockford
Fred VanVleet will always be remembered in Toronto for his outstanding performances during the 2019 NBA Finals, but he also received a hero’s welcome in his hometown of Rockford, Illinois.
The Raptors guard was presented with the keys to the city by Mayor Tom McNamara.
A key to the @CityofRockford has been presented to @FredVanVleet by @tmcrkfd. Highest honor for a Rockford citizen.
A sizeable crowd gathered in attendance to greet VanVleet, who was more than up for the task of shadowing Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry throughout the Finals.
That’s our number one supporter of @CityofRockford and our hometown hero who happens to be a National Champion! @FredVanVleet @NBA @Raptors #RockfordProud @gorockford pic.twitter.com/9KodqCPxKs
VanVleet stood on a stage which read “Our North Star, Fred VanVleet” with the ‘FVV’ letters adorned in gold.
“I want to leave the city better than when I left it” - @FredVanVleet showed so much love for the city of Rockford at his homecoming parade today. He received a key to the city & inspired ”Dribble the City” - wouldn’t doubt Rockford’s next NBA champ was dribbling there today❤️ pic.twitter.com/AVJ8JVC7gZ
VanVleet set a record for most threes made off the bench in a single Finals, and he’ll always be in Rockford’s history books, after lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy throughout June.
