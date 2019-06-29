Raptors' Fred VanVleet presented with keys to hometown city of Rockford

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was given to the keys to his hometown city of Rockford, Illinois. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Fred VanVleet will always be remembered in Toronto for his outstanding performances during the 2019 NBA Finals, but he also received a hero’s welcome in his hometown of Rockford, Illinois.

The Raptors guard was presented with the keys to the city by Mayor Tom McNamara.

A sizeable crowd gathered in attendance to greet VanVleet, who was more than up for the task of shadowing Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry throughout the Finals.

VanVleet stood on a stage which read “Our North Star, Fred VanVleet” with the ‘FVV’ letters adorned in gold.

VanVleet set a record for most threes made off the bench in a single Finals, and he’ll always be in Rockford’s history books, after lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy throughout June.

