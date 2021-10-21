Raptors fans emotional as team plays first game back in Toronto

Fans are thrilled to have the Raptors back in Toronto. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

It's been exactly 600 days, but NBA basketball is being played in Toronto once again.

Raptors fans have been waiting a long time for this moment, but it has finally arrived. After the team played the entirety of its home schedule during the 2020-21 season in Tampa Bay, the squad's home date against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday marked a return to its true home, Scotiabank Arena.

Home is not just a landmark on Bay St anymore. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Zbwd9tO70Q — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 20, 2021

The team's return to Toronto has brought so much joy to its fans, and the energy could be felt throughout the entire city.

Good Morning Everyone! Wake Up! The Raptors play their first real game in Toronto since February 28, 2020! HAPPY RAPTORS PLAY IN TORONTO DAY!!!!! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Q4n9Kq1Z4k — Halle (@heyhalima) October 20, 2021

Ready to run it back.



See you all tonight.



27th season.



Never missed a home game.

Never been late for a home game.

Never left a home game early.



Lets go @Raptors#superfan #navbhatia #raptors #ambassador pic.twitter.com/rEuopJ8QLx — Nav Bhatia Superfan (@superfan_nav) October 20, 2021

okay this clip with the roar of the crowd made me burst into tears.



imagine growing up a raps fan, following the championship run in 2019 and now being introduced as a toronto freaking raptor in the team's first game home in 600 damn days? the coolest. https://t.co/97uRryK9wv — Holly MacKenzie (@stackmack) October 20, 2021

Additionally, it was hard to miss the presence of one fan in particular who was in attendance: October's Very Own. There's nothing like having the Global Ambassador sitting courtside for a big game.

Story continues

Once the game started, it was veteran and fan favourite Fred VanVleet who christened the mesh inside the building with a game-opening three for Toronto.

That's how you welcome back the fans.

Having the Raptors back in Toronto just feels right.

More from Yahoo Sports