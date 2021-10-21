Raptors fans emotional as team plays first game back in Toronto

Steven Psihogios
·2 min read
Fans are thrilled to have the Raptors back in Toronto. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
It's been exactly 600 days, but NBA basketball is being played in Toronto once again.

Raptors fans have been waiting a long time for this moment, but it has finally arrived. After the team played the entirety of its home schedule during the 2020-21 season in Tampa Bay, the squad's home date against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday marked a return to its true home, Scotiabank Arena.

The team's return to Toronto has brought so much joy to its fans, and the energy could be felt throughout the entire city.

Additionally, it was hard to miss the presence of one fan in particular who was in attendance: October's Very Own. There's nothing like having the Global Ambassador sitting courtside for a big game.

Once the game started, it was veteran and fan favourite Fred VanVleet who christened the mesh inside the building with a game-opening three for Toronto.

That's how you welcome back the fans.

Having the Raptors back in Toronto just feels right.

