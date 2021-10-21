Raptors fans emotional as team plays first game back in Toronto
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It's been exactly 600 days, but NBA basketball is being played in Toronto once again.
Raptors fans have been waiting a long time for this moment, but it has finally arrived. After the team played the entirety of its home schedule during the 2020-21 season in Tampa Bay, the squad's home date against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday marked a return to its true home, Scotiabank Arena.
Home is not just a landmark on Bay St anymore. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Zbwd9tO70Q
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 20, 2021
The team's return to Toronto has brought so much joy to its fans, and the energy could be felt throughout the entire city.
Had an awesome time & definitely got my step count in!! Oh and BTW…#MHOF https://t.co/nrTOSIGzKw #WeTheNorth https://t.co/Dsv8vtG6nK pic.twitter.com/YQAjI9jSIj
— The Raptor (@the_raptor) October 18, 2021
Good Morning Everyone! Wake Up! The Raptors play their first real game in Toronto since February 28, 2020! HAPPY RAPTORS PLAY IN TORONTO DAY!!!!! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Q4n9Kq1Z4k
— Halle (@heyhalima) October 20, 2021
Ready to run it back.
See you all tonight.
27th season.
Never missed a home game.
Never been late for a home game.
Never left a home game early.
Lets go @Raptors#superfan #navbhatia #raptors #ambassador pic.twitter.com/rEuopJ8QLx
— Nav Bhatia Superfan (@superfan_nav) October 20, 2021
okay this clip with the roar of the crowd made me burst into tears.
imagine growing up a raps fan, following the championship run in 2019 and now being introduced as a toronto freaking raptor in the team's first game home in 600 damn days? the coolest. https://t.co/97uRryK9wv
— Holly MacKenzie (@stackmack) October 20, 2021
Additionally, it was hard to miss the presence of one fan in particular who was in attendance: October's Very Own. There's nothing like having the Global Ambassador sitting courtside for a big game.
7:30pm in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/uuJ8zNLdW7
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 20, 2021
Once the game started, it was veteran and fan favourite Fred VanVleet who christened the mesh inside the building with a game-opening three for Toronto.
Who else but @FredVanVleet
WE BACK! pic.twitter.com/tMU7DauPTx
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 20, 2021
That's how you welcome back the fans.
Having the Raptors back in Toronto just feels right.
More from Yahoo Sports