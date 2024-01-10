Raptors' Darko Rajaković goes on epic postgame rant, gets ringing endorsement from Drake
Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković is likely facing a hefty fine for his criticism of the referees following Tuesday night's 132-131 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. But at least he got his money's worth − and maybe a new celebrity fan − for his efforts.
Rajaković's tirade came at the beginning of his postgame news conference when a reporter hardly had a chance to get through the first question.
"That's outgrageous. What happened tonight is completely B.S.," Rajaković began. "This is shame. Shame for the referees, shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter?"
Raptors Coach Darko Rajaković was NOT happy in his post game press-conference 😳 pic.twitter.com/sXVy4cKdFo
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 10, 2024
Anthony Davis poured in a season-high 41 points as the Lakers squeaked out the narrow home win at Crypto.com Arena..
But the free throw discrepancy − 36 to 13 for the game − was what really set Rajaković off.
"They had to win tonight?" he asked rhetorically. "If that's the case just let us know so we don't show up for the game. Just give them a win. But that was not fair tonight."
Rajaković's rant even impressed Canadian music star Drake, who reposted a video of the postgame press conference on an Instagram story with the caption, "Toronto has a real one as their coach this guy is a GUYZER."
Drake with the Darko co-sign pic.twitter.com/7cH6CYrY5k
— BetMGM Canada (@BetMGMCanada) January 10, 2024
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raptors coach Darko Rajaković blasts refs, earns praise from Drake