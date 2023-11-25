Raptors bend, don't break in gutsy win over Bulls to pull back to .500

The Toronto Raptors were able to hold off the Chicago Bulls, beating them 121-108 at Scotiabank Arena.

All five starters finished with at least 13 points, while Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl had double-doubles, as the Raptors held a double-digit lead for the majority of the matchup.

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 24: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates with Precious Achiuwa #5 against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of their NBA In-Season Tournament game at Scotiabank Arena on November 24, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Toronto was up by at least 10 starting from the four-minute mark of the first, until the Bulls put on a 10-0 run in the fourth to cut it to single-digits with about five minutes to go. That late run was thanks largely to a stellar performance from Zach LaVine, who put up 36 points.

LaVine's heroics, were not enough, however, as the Raptors responded accordingly with a 14-6 run of their own to ultimately put the game away.

The matchup is part of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, as it took place on a unique court design. However, based on their past performance going into Friday’s game, both the Raptors and Bulls were already eliminated from moving forward in the tournament; therefore, the result only counted toward regular season standings.

The win pushes the Raptors to an even 8-8 standing in the Eastern Conference.

More to come.