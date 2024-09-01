Raphinha joined Neymar in an exclusive Barcelona club vs Real Valladolid

Barcelona star Raphinha has this weekend joined fellow countryman Neymar Jr. in an exclusive Blaugrana club.

As much, of course, comes fresh off a special night for the former Leeds United standout.

Barca marked their return to action on Saturday, welcoming Real Valladolid to Catalunya’s capital for a La Liga clash.

And when all was said and done, Raphinha proved himself the star of the show, en route to a remarkable 7-0 triumph for the evening’s hosts.

The 27-year-old, in the midst of a wonderful opening to the campaign from an individual standpoint, rattled off a hat-trick, as well as an assist.

And, in the process, ‘Rapha’ secured for himself a head-turning piece of recent history at the Camp Nou.

As revealed by statisticians Sholy Nation Sports, the gifted wide-man has joined Neymar as one of only two Brazilian players in the 21st century to rack up three goals and an assist in a single La Liga game for Barcelona:

🇧🇷 Neymar Jr. & Raphinha are the only Brazilians with a hat-trick and an assist in a single LaLiga game for Barcelona this century.



Superb! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hkwpI7doc7 — Sholy Nation Sports (@Sholynationsp) September 1, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN