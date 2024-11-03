Raphinha compares rising Barcelona star to Neymar – ‘He does something you have never seen’

Barcelona forward Raphinha has recently shared his admiration for young talent Lamine Yamal, likening his dribbling style to that of Neymar, the legendary former Barcelona star.

Since his move from the Premier League to Barcelona, Raphinha has seen a fair share of challenges and growth. Though he faced early doubts about his fit within the team, he has gradually emerged as a reliable player under Flick.

This season, Raphinha has become one of Barcelona’s standout players, cementing his place in the squad with consistent performances and helping shape the club’s ambitions.

Thoughts on Messi and Yamal

Raphinha likens Lamine Yamal to Neymar. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

In his interview with El Pais, Raphinha delved into his views on several prominent players, including the legendary Lionel Messi. For Raphinha, Messi is a player beyond comparison, a footballer who brings something almost “inexplicable” to the game.

“Messi is from another world. Inexplicable,” he says

Messi’s unique talent and influence on the pitch have made him a football icon, and Raphinha admits he finds it nearly impossible to draw any parallels between Yamal and Messi, recognising the Argentine’s unparalleled legacy.

Instead, he feels Yamal’s skillset aligns more with Neymar, especially in his knack for dazzling dribbles and quick reactions that leave defenders guessing.

“I see him more like Neymar. His dribbles, how quickly he thinks to dribble.”

Raphinha, now a key figure in Flick’s Barcelona squad, spoke about Yamal’s potential, reflecting on how the young player’s skillset resembles that of Neymar, particularly in his creativity and quick-thinking on the ball.

According to the Brazilian, Yamal’s ability to weave through defences and make unpredictable moves sets him apart, reminding him of Neymar’s flair during his days with Barcelona.

“When you think you can steal the ball from him, he does something you’ve never seen in your life,” he added.