Raphael Varane announces retirement from football at age of 31

Varane won the World Cup with France in 2018 (Getty Images)

Raphael Varane, a former World Cup winner with France and four-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, has retired from football at the age of 31.

The centre-back suffered a knee injury on his first appearance for Italian club Como last month, having left Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer.

Varane made 95 appearances for United across three seasons with the club, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but his time at Old Trafford was disrupted by injury.

The defender had retired from international duty at the age of 29 following the Qatar World Cup in 2022 and made his 93rd appearance for his national team in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

“They say all good things must come to an end,” Varane posted on Instagram. “It is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfilment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love.

“I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct.

“I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley.”

Varane won the FA Cup on his final appearance for Manchester United, beating Man City in the final (The FA via Getty Images)

Varane retires as one of the most highly decorated central defenders of the modern era, having won the first of his four Champions Leagues with Real Madrid at the age of 21 in 2014.

In his 10 seasons at Madrid, Varane also won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and four Club World Cups.

“Raphael Varane will always be in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as one of the greatest centre-backs in the history of Real Madrid and for always representing the values of our club,” Los Blancos said.

At the 2018 World Cup, Varane started all seven of France’s games and scored the opening goal in the quarter-final win over Uruguay as Les Bleus won the tournament for the second time.

Varane was named in both Fifa’s and Uefa’s team of the year in 2018 - after becoming just the fourth player in history to win the Champions League and World Cup in the same season.

(Getty Images)

He left Madrid in 2021 and joined Manchester United in the same summer as former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite struggling with fitness and consistency over his three seasons at the club, Varane was still capable of summoning big performances and started United’s 2-0 win over Newcastle in the 2023 Carabao Cup final - the club’s first piece of silverware in six years.

Varane also played in the surprise FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May, marking Erling Haaland in a 2-1 win for United at Wembley, in what was his final appearance for the club.

“You represented our colours with great distinction during your three seasons at Old Trafford,” United posted on Twitter/X. “We thank you for your humility, leadership and commitment. May these qualities serve you well in your next venture. Once a Red, always a Red.”

He joined Como on a free transfer but suffered a knee injury just 20 minutes into his debut against Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia. Varane said he will stay with the club, who are coached by Cesc Fabregas, in a non-playing role.

“I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Varane said in his Instagram post, which featured a collection of his career highlights.

“I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud.”