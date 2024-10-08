Raonic to replace Auger-Aliassime on Canadian team at Davis Cup Final 8 next month

TORONTO — Milos Raonic will replace Felix Auger-Aliassime on the Canadian team at the Davis Cup Final 8 next month.

Tennis Canada says Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, plans to recover from the season and devote time to his humanitarian work in Togo.

Canada will play Germany in the quarterfinals of the Nov. 19-24 competition in Malaga, Spain. Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., joins a roster that includes Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Montreal's Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C.

At No. 22, Auger-Aliassime is the top-ranked Canadian player on the ATP Tour. Raonic, a former world No. 3, is currently ranked 244th after an injury-plagued season.

In a news release, Auger-Aliassime says it was a tough decision to miss the competition, but adds it's "hugely important" for him and his family to give back to others.

Auger-Aliassime was recognized for his philanthropic work in West Africa when he received the ATP’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press