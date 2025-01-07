Ranking: The youngest cores to win an NBA title

Jun 16, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11), guard Stephen Curry (30) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game six of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes young stars had talent so massive that more experienced squads couldn't do anything to stop them from getting their hands on the Larry O'Brien trophy. Young cores like in 2001 when Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant steamrolled 50-plus teams like the Duncan's Spurs and Webber's Kings, or Stephen Curry starting the Warriors' dynasty in 2015 with the help of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Check out the ranking with the youngest championship cores down below.

(To select each team’s core, we went with the three players with the biggest statistical output during their championship runs in the playoffs).

1. 1947-48 Baltimore: 71.6 years

dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 20, 2013 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Pacers defeated the Knicks 103-96 in overtime.

Top three playoff performers: Connie Simmons (23.2 years old upon winning the title), Paul Hoffman (23.2), Kleggie Hermsen (25.2)

2. 2002-03 San Antonio: 73.4 years

DALLAS - MAY 23: Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs congratulates his teammate Tony Parker #9 in Game three of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks during the 2003 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 23, 2003 in Dallas, Texas. The Spurs won 96-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Top three playoff performers: Tim Duncan (27.1), Tony Parker (21.1), Stephen Jackson (25.2)

3. 1976-77 Portland: 73.5 years

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1978: Bill Walton #32 of the Portland Trailblazers in action against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1978 at the Capital Center in Landover, Maryland. Walton played for the Trailblazers from 1974 - 79. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Top three playoff performers: Bill Walton (24.6), Maurice Lucas (25.3), Lionel Hollins (23.6)

4. 1978-79 Seattle: 74.0 years

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1978: Dennis Johnson #24 of the Seattle Supersonics looks to pass the ball against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1978 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Johnson played for the Supersonics from 1976-80. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Top three playoff performers: Gus Williams (25.7), Dennis Johnson (24.7), Jack Sikma (23.6)

5. 1956-57 Boston: 74.9 years

Unknown date; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics center Bill Russell (6) fights for a loose ball against Cincinnati Royals guard Oscar Robertson (14) at Cincinnati Gardens. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Top three playoff performers: Bill Russell (23.3), Tommy Heinsohn (22.8), Bob Cousy (28.8)

6. 1949-50 LA Lakers: 75.5 years

NBAE Photos/ NBAE/ Getty Images

Top three playoff performers: George Mikan (26.0), Jim Pollard (27.9), Vern Mikkelsen (21.6)

7. 1954-55 Syracuse: 77.3 years

SYRACUSE, NY - UNDATED: Dolph Schayes #4 of the Syracuse Nationals drives to the basket for a layup during an NBA game circa 1949-1962 in Syracuse, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty Images)

Top three playoff performers: Dolph Schayes (27.1), Red Kerr (22.9), Paul Seymour (27.4)

8. 1980-81 Boston: 77.8 years

Jan 18, 1981; Boston, MA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) in action against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Boston Garden. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Top three playoff performers: Larry Bird (24.5), Robert Parish (27.8), Cedric Maxwell (25.6)

9. 2014-15 Golden State: 77.8 years

Top three playoff performers: Stephen Curry (27.2), Draymond Green (25.3), Klay Thompson (25.3)

10. 2000-01 LA Lakers: 78.9 years

Shaquille O'Neal (L) and Kobe Bryant (8-R) of the Los Angeles Lakers go after a loose ball with Danny Ferry(on Floor-R) of the San Antonio Spurs during game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals 21 May 2001, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Lakers lead 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. AFP PHOTO Paul BUCK (Photo by PAUL BUCK / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL BUCK/AFP via Getty Images)

Top three playoff performers: Shaquille O'Neal (29.3), Kobe Bryant (22.8), Derek Fisher (26.8)

11. 1955-56 Philadelphia: 78.9 years

Top three playoff performers: Paul Arizin (28.2), Neil Johnston (27.3), Tom Gola (23.4)

12. 2022-23 Denver: 79.5 years

Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; The Denver Nuggets celebrate after center Nikola Jokic (15) was awarded the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after winning the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Top three playoff performers: Nikola Jokic (28.3), Jamal Murray (26.3), Michael Porter (24.9)

13. 1974-75 Golden State: 79.7 years

Golden State Warriors forward Rick Barry (24) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) at the Forum. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Top three playoff performers: Rick Barry (31.2), Jamaal Wilkes (22.1), Clifford Ray (26.4)

14. 1946-47 Philadelphia: 79.7 years

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 3: Joe Fulks #10 of the Philadelphia Warriors passes against Fort Wayne Pistons during Game Three of the NBA Finals on April 3, 1956 at the Philadelphia Civic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1956 NBAE (Photo by Charles T. Higgins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Top three playoff performers: Joe Fulks (25.6), Angelo Musi (28.9), George Senesky (25.2)

15. 1990-91 Chicago: 79.9 years

5 Jun 1991: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls moves with the ball during game two of the NBA Finals. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 107-86. Mandatory Credit: Allsport /Allsport

Top three playoff performers: Michael Jordan (28.3), Scottie Pippen (25.7), Horace Grant (25.9)

16. 2004-05 San Antonio: 80.1 years

SAN ANTONIO - JUNE 23: Tim Duncan #21, Tony Parker #9, Manu Ginobili #20 and Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs pose with their championship trophy after winning Game Seven of the 2005 NBA Finals June 23, 2005 at the SBC Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Spurs defeated the Pistons 81-74. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2005 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Top three playoff performers: Tim Duncan (29.1), Manu Ginobili (27.9), Tony Parker (23.1)

17. 1970-71 Milwaukee: 80.3 years

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 10: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar #33 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball over Wes Unseld #41 of the Baltimore Bullets on January 10, 1971 at the Milwaukee Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1971 NBAE (Photo by Vernon Biever/NBAE via Getty Images)

Top three playoff performers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (24.2), Bob Dandridge (23.6), Oscar Robertson (32.5)

18. 1958-59 Boston: 80.9 years

1962; FILE PHOTO; In a 1962 playoff game against Philadelphia, Tommy Heinsohn (15) is about to receive a pass from Bob Cousy, a fellow Holy Cross graduate. Mandatory Credit: Telegram & Gazette-USA TODAY NETWORK

Top three playoff performers: Bill Russell (25.3), Bob Cousy (30.8), Tommy Heinsohn (24.8)

19. 1979-80 LA Lakers: 81.1 years

Mar 1980; Unknown Location; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard (32) Magic Johnson in action during the 1980-81 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons

Top three playoff performers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33.2), Magic Johnson (20.8), Jamaal Wilkes (27.1)

20. 1951-52 LA Lakers: 81.5 years

From left, Minneapolis Lakers Slater Martin, George Mikan, coach John Kundla (on Mikan's shoulders) and Jim Pollard in an undated photo. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Top three playoff performers: George Mikan (28.0), Vern Mikkelsen (23.6), Jim Pollard (29.9)

