Ranking MLB's stadiums from 1 to 30: Baseball travelers' favorite ballparks

Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

The crack of the bat. Peanuts. Cracker Jack. Things of that nature.

There's nothing like a trip to the ballpark to take in a Major League Baseball game – whether you're a score-keeping fanatic, casual fan or a kid just there for the ice cream helmet cups.

MLB's stadiums each have their own unique history, with ballparks ranging in age from over 100 years old (Fenway Park and Wrigley Field) to Texas' retractable roof stadium that just opened in 2020.

With the goal of creating the ultimate MLB stadium rankings, eight baseball reporters and editors from around the USA TODAY Network ranked MLB's current stadiums 1-30, adding up the aggregate scores to determine the order.

1. PNC Park – Pittsburgh Pirates

PNC Park hosted the 2006 MLB All-Star Game.

Joe Mock of BaseballParks.com's review: "Even without changing a thing, this is a ballpark that seems to become more beautiful as time goes by, with its intimate architecture and breathtaking view. Please, Pirates, don’t make any changes!"

Year opened : 2001

Capacity: 38,747

2. Oracle Park – San Francisco Giants

Oracle Park hosted World Series games in 2002, 2010, 2012 and 2014.

"Celebrating its 25th season in 2024, the park by the Bay currently carries its fourth corporate sponsorship name. Giants fans enjoy not only a stupendous view, but arguably the best concessions in the sport."

Opened : 2000

Capacity: 41,265

3. Wrigley Field – Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have called Wrigley Field their home since 1916.

"Renovations in recent years have certainly modernized both the interior of the Friendly Confines and its surroundings, but its sense of history remains unrivaled."

Opened : 1914

Capacity: 41,649

4. Camden Yards – Baltimore Orioles

Camden Yards' debut in 1992 kicked off a new golden age of ballpark design.

"When this gem opened in 1992, it reversed every trend in the design and site selection of stadiums. The downtown retro ballpark still draws rave reviews for its intimacy and throwback look. Credit urban planner and architect Janet Marie Smith, who is still rewriting the ballpark history books."

Opened : 1992

Capacity: 44,970

5. Fenway Park – Boston Red Sox

Fenway Park is MLB's oldest stadium.

"'Intimate,' 'quaint' and 'historic' are adjectives that immediately come to mind. However, parking is extremely scarce (and prohibitively expensive) and sightlines are not favorable around the park."

Opened: 1912

Capacity: 37,755

6. Petco Park – San Diego Padres

Petco Park hosted the 2016 MLB All-Star Game.

"The 2024 season marks the 20th anniversary of the most aesthetically pleasing baseball facility ever built. This is a testament to the design work of Antoine Predock, renowned architect who passed away in March 2024. The ballpark’s exterior and concourses would be at home in a museum and its landscaping in a topiary hall of fame."

Opened: 2004

Capacity: 40,209

7. Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodger Stadium is baseball's third-oldest ballpark.

"As you stroll around this ballpark in Chavez Ravine, it is hard to imagine that only Wrigley and Fenway are older big-league facilities. Thanks to its impeccable upkeep and the magic of Janet Marie Smith (including her $100-million reimagining of the area beyond the outfield pavilion seats), it feels brand new."

Opened : 1962

Capacity: 56,000

8. Coors Field – Colorado Rockies

Coors FIeld hosted the 1998 and 2021 MLB All-Star Games.

"With the debut of The Rooftop in 2014, the Rockies turned seldom-used seating sections in right field into perfect hangout spots for fans in their 20s and 30s. And the view of the Rocky Mountains – although diminished somewhat by recently constructed high-rise buildings – is still stunning."

Opened : 1995

Capacity: 50,480

9. T-Mobile Park – Seattle Mariners

T-Mobile Park hosted the 2001 and 2023 MLB All-Star Games.

"This is a beautifully designed ballpark with tremendous concessions and gorgeous views. Even when the roof is closed on rainy days, it’s not claustrophobic, as the area above the left field stands remains open."

Opened: 1999

Capacity: 47,929

10. Target Field – Minnesota Twins

Target Field hosted the 2014 All-Star Game.

"When you attend a Twins game here, make note of the miraculous way a comfortable big-league stadium has been crammed into such a small site. Ample public transportation makes the place wonderfully accessible."

Opened: 2010

Capacity: 38,544

11. Citi Field – New York Mets

Citi Field hosted its first World Series games in 2015.

"The Mets’ home opened in 2009, the same year as the Yankees’ new stadium nine miles away. Citi Field, though, provides far more fun, food and fan amenities than the Yanks’ austere facility."

Opened : 2009

Capacity: 41,800

12. Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals

The Royals have won two World Series with Kauffman Stadium as their home.

"When the Royals announced that they plan to build a new ballpark in downtown Kansas City by 2028, it drove home the point that the massive $250 million renovation of Kauffman Stadium in 2009 had outlived its usefulness. Still, the sightlines, stunning videoboard and especially the fountains continue to provide a wonderful fan experience at The K." – BaseballParks.com

Opened : 1973

Capacity: 37,903

13. Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia Phillies

Citizens Bank Park will host the 2026 All-Star Game.

"The architectural cousin of Nationals Park, CBP offers a wonderful view of Philadelphia’s skyline and impressive food offerings."

Opened : 2004

Capacity: 42,901

14. Comerica Park – Detroit Tigers

Comerica Park hosted World Series games in 2006 and 2012.

"There are a number of things to like here, such as the fountains, statues (my favorite is Ernie Harwell), carousel, and Ferris wheel."

Opened : 2000

Capacity: 41,083

15. Minute Maid Park – Houston Astros

Houston's ballpark originally included a steep hill in center field.

"Does the market need an air-conditioned facility? Sure, but the look of the retractable roof is far less appealing than the ones in Seattle, Miami and Arlington. The left field concourse is also way too narrow."

Opened : 2000

Capacity: 40,963

16. Truist Park – Atlanta Braves

Truist Park is located in Cobb County, Georgia.

"The mixed-use development known as The Battery adjacent to Truist Park provides endless eating, drinking and entertainment options before and after Braves games. Inside the park, don’t miss The Chop House and the tribute to Hank Aaron."

Opened : 2017

Capacity: 41,084

17. Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals won the 2006 World Series in their first year at the new Busch Stadium.

"A solid example of a modern-day retro-looking stadium. Like Atlanta, there is a lot to do in the Ballpark Village across the street."

Opened: 2006

Capacity: 45,494

18. LoanDepot Park – Miami Marlins

Miami's home ballpark was known as Marlins Stadium through 2020.

"Many critics of this park haven’t actually attended a game here. Located in Little Havana, its design and bright colors – and view of the skyline – make it a perfect fit in Miami."

Opened: 2012

Capacity: 37,442

19. Progressive Field – Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland's home was known as Jacobs Field from 1994-2007.

"After the newness wore off this 1994 ballpark, renovations have become the order of the day, with the most impressive being food courts in right field. By 2025, even more improvements are planned, with the total price tag at $200 million."

Opened : 1994

Capacity: 34,830

20. Yankee Stadium – New York Yankees

The Yankees won the World Series in the first season at their new stadium.

"The Yankees had the chance to create a ballpark for the ages, but instead built a facility that does little beyond honoring the team that plays in it. Not nearly as fun as the Mets’ park in Queens, it does offer the Yankees Museum (as if the whole stadium weren’t pretty much a Yankees Museum) and Monument Park."

Opened : 2009

Capacity: 50,287

21. Rogers Centre – Toronto Blue Jays

Rogers Centre is at the base of the CN Tower.

"This stadium moved up my rankings due to the renovations undertaken in recent years. All told, $300 million has been spent on the 'Outfield District,' with new social spaces and lounges, reorienting seats and changing the outfield dimensions, making the place a lot less sterile."

Opened : 1989

Capacity: 41,500

22. Globe Life Field – Texas Rangers

Globe Life Field hosted the neutral-site 2020 World Series.

"Fans of the 2023 World Series champions love the intimate size, concession options and (especially) air conditioning compared to their previous home across the street. Fun fact: the AC can operate even when the retractable roof is open."

Opened : 2020

Capacity: 40,300

23. Angel Stadium – Los Angeles Angels

Angel Stadium has hosted the All-Star Game three times.

"A ballpark that needs to be replaced, as (even with major renovations in 1998) it is showing its age."

Opened: 1966

Capacity: 45,603

24. American Family Field – Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee's home ballpark was known as Miller Park from 2001-2020.

"Perhaps this stadium’s best feature is what happens outside: the incredible number of people enjoying tailgating before Brewers games. Inside, the sausages and related concessions are the best in baseball."

Opened : 2001

Capacity: 41,900

25. Nationals Park – Washington Nationals

The Nationals played three seasons at RFK Stadium before moving to their forever home.

"By no means a spectacular architectural achievement, its look fits perfectly in a city known for its monuments. The Presidents Race is one of baseball’s more endearing traditions."

Opened : 2008

Capacity: 41,339

26. Great American Ball Park – Cincinnati Reds

Great American Ball Park hosted the 2015 All-Star Game.

"A middling entry in the retro-ballpark revolution. It’s nice that it sits on the banks of the Ohio River, providing a nice view from the upper deck, plus it features The Notch, an opening that allows fans walking toward the park from downtown to catch a glimpse of the interior."

Opened : 2003

Capacity: 42,271

27. Chase Field – Arizona Diamondbacks

Chase Field has hosted World Series games in 2001 and 2023.

"The best things this park offers: among the lowest cost to attend a game of any MLB team; air conditioning; a swimming pool; and an exciting young team. Otherwise, the sightlines aren’t great, and there are way too many seats too far from the field. Better bet: go see the D-backs in March at Salt River Fields, the best of all spring-training facilities."

Opened : 1998

Capacity: 48,633

28. Guaranteed Rate Field – Chicago White Sox

The Rolling Stones played at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2002.

"Significant renovations in 2006 removed some of the sterile atmosphere here, thereby extending this stadium’s life, but there’s only so much that can be done. White Sox fans might be stuck with this for a while."

Opened : 1991

Capacity: 40,615

29. Tropicana Field – Tampa Bay Rays

Tropicana Field was named the ThunderDome from 1993-1996.

"The two most important things you can say about The Trop: at least the team has made an effort to make this sterile environment inviting; a solid plan may be in place to replace it."

Opened : 1990

Capacity: 25,000

30. Oakland Coliseum – Oakland Athletics

The A's have called the Oakland Coliseum home since 1968, but it appears they will soon play elsewhere.

"With the A’s committed to moving to Las Vegas, this rundown, wholly inadequate place will likely deteriorate even more. The fans deserve better." – Joe Mock, BaseballParks.com

Opened: 1966

Capacity: 46,867

About Joe Mock: Joe has attended games at all 30 Major League parks, all 23 spring training parks and all 119 affiliated Minor League parks – plus plenty of indy league and college facilities. He’s operated BaseballParks.com since the dawn of the World Wide Web in 1997, and there he’s posted nearly 100 in-depth reviews of parks that have opened in the last quarter century. His ballpark expertise has landed him appearances on the Travel Channel and History Channel. He lives in a suburb of Austin with his wife and dog. You can follow his ballpark escapades on X @baseballparks.

