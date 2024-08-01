Ranking the Midlands’ Top 10 high school football teams to start 2024. Who’s No. 1?

The kickoff to the 2024 high school football season is almost here.

Practice begins Friday for South Carolina High School League teams, while S.C. Independent School Association teams were allowed to start practice last week.

First games for some private schools in the Palmetto State are Aug. 16, with most teams starting the new season Aug. 23.

Here is a look at The State’s preseason power rankings of Columbia-area schools for the upcoming season across all leagues and classifications.

1. Dutch Fork

Last year’s record: 10-5

Why they are ranked: The Silver Foxes’ season ended like it has for much of the last decade with a state championship — despite a 2-5 start. Dutch Fork returns a talented group led by Division I defensive commitments Josh Smith (Coastal Carolina) and Elgin Sessions (West Virginia). The Silver Foxes also return plenty of firepower on offense, including quarterback Ethan Offing, running back Maurice Anderson, and a talented receiving group and offensive line.

2. Irmo

Last year’s record: 13-1

Why they are ranked: The Yellow Jackets came one game away from playing for a Class 4A championship last season. Irmo is moving up to Class 5A Division II this year but returns record-setting quarterback AJ Brand, a Virginia Tech commitment, and four-star junior receiving prospect Donovan Murph. The Yellow Jackets have some holes to fill on defense but should be a title contender again.

3. White Knoll

Last year’s record: 14-1

Why they are ranked: The Timberwolves won a school-record 14 games and played in the school’s first state championship. White Knoll graduated more than 20 seniors from last year’s group but should be a contender in Class 5A Division II. Senior quarterback Landon Sharpe and sophomore running back Tiyon Fanning return on offense. The key will be finding replacements on a defense that allowed 7.5 points per game.

4. Brookland-Cayce

Last year’s record: 11-3

Why they are ranked: The Bearcats made it to the Class 3A Lower State championship last year and are capable of making a run this year in their move to Class 4A. B-C must find a replacement for do-everything player Will Young, who had 2,327 all-purpose yards and 34 touchdowns a year ago and 1,000-yard rusher Deshawn Washington. Javon Edwards or Tyronne Jackson will pick up the slack in the backfield for those two but Edwards will see time at receiver. The Bearcats have a veteran offensive line and playmakers at receiver led by Amarii King. B-C will be without starting QB Dre Dobson (surgery) until week three.

5. Ridge View

Last year’s record: 8-3

Why they are ranked: The Blazers look to rebound after a first-round exit from the Class 4A playoffs. Ridge View moves up to Class 5A Division I but will be contender in Region 5-5A. Four-star receiving prospect and state champion track athlete Jordon Gidron returns, and quarterback Tre Howard will be at quarterback after splitting time last year with Breylon Boyd.

6. Camden

Last year’s record: 11-4

Why they are ranked: Camden came up one yard short in overtime in the 2023 Class 3A championship game. The Bulldogs are making the move up to Class 4A and must replace quarterback Grayson White, who finished his career with more than 9,500 total yards and 115 career touchdowns. Wyatt Thompson replaces White at QB. The Bulldogs graduated a lot on both sides of the ball but return Division I prospects Jo Jo Crim and Tylin Drakeford.

7. Gray Collegiate

Last year’s record: 15-4

Why they are ranked: The War Eagles made it to the Class 2A championship game before losing in the final moments to Oceanside Collegiate. Gray Collegiate makes the move up to Class 4A this year and hopes to continue its success under new coach DeAngelo Bryant. The War Eagles return key pieces including quarterback Tyler Waller, running back BJ Montgomery, linebacker Michael Boulware and defensive end Zeb Taylor.

8. AC Flora

Last year’s record: 4-7

Why they are ranked: The Falcons are coming off their first losing season since 2017 but have the pieces to rebound. A.C. Flora returns quarterback Roper Wentzky and talented receivers Kendall Byrd and Joshua Davis. The biggest challenge is to improve on defense, which gave up 36.5 points a game in 2023.

9. Gilbert

Last year’s record: 11-2

Why they are ranked: Chad Leaphart, the school’s all-time winningest coach, has retired and the Indians are making the move up to Class 4A. Assistant Ozzie Exume takes over for Leaphart and the Indians return some firepower on offense in 1,000-yard backs Trevon Williamson and Jaylen Jay as well as Marshall tight end commitment Connor Gooding and receiver Krew Morris. The Indians also have several playmakers on defense, led by leading tackler Wynn Meetze.

10. Hammond

Last year’s record: 11-2

Why they are ranked: Hammond is coming off its seventh-straight SCISA state championship and are the favorites again to add to it. The Skyhawks rallied to defeat Laurence Manning, 28-21, in the 2023 title game and return several key players from last year’s team led by Division I tight end prospect Mike Tyler. The Skyhawks’ running back duo of Manny Johnson (Davidson commitment) and Kinson Holland are back, and Andrew Turner is back at quarterback. The defense must replace all-state performer Will McQueen but has a lot of playmakers, including Jaiden Haltiwanger and Zay Mathis, among others.

Just missed the cut

Blythewood: The Bengals have an early favorable schedule and are breaking in couple of new players on offense in QB Johnny Collins and Ridge View transfer Carter Coleman. The defense should be solid and is led by Georgia Southern commitment Sterling Sanders.

Chapin: The Eagles have a new coach in Ryan Cole and return one of area’s top QBs in Brady Albro and several key weapons on offense.

Fairfield Central: The Griffins must replace QB Cam McMillan, who transferred to South Pointe, but have one of top receivers in Ty Grier. Fairfield has won nine games in each of last two seasons.

Richland Northeast: The Cavs won seven games last year, most since 2011 and won a playoff game for first time since 2015. RNE returns one of state’s top quarterbacks in North Carolina State commit Will Wilson.

River Bluff: The Gators have an experienced QB Parker Murray, East Carolina WR commitment Stephen Collier and experience on offensive line.

Saluda: The Tigers have a tough non-region schedule early but should be fine by region play. Staying in Class 2A in the new realignment should also help Saluda.

Keenan: The Raiders return 20 starters from last year and can make a run in Region 4-3A.