Ranking: The highest-paid players in Dallas Mavericks history

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the most competitive teams in the modern era. Since Mark Cuban purchased the team in 2000, they have reached the playoffs 18 times in 24 years, including 12 straight appearances since his first full season as owner. They’ve also been one of the more aggressive spenders willing to sign or acquire players on big contracts.

Here is a list of the 12 highest-paid Mavericks players in franchise history.

(EFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, all-time Mavs great Dirk Nowitzki is the highest earner in the franchise’s history. He spent all 21 seasons of his career in Dallas earning an average of $12.2 million per season. He left some money on the table toward the later part of his career to give the team cap flexibility, which could’ve made the difference for him reaching $300 million in total earnings. He will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

Money per game: $167,787

Highest Mavericks salary: $25,000,000 in 2016-17 (No. 8 in the NBA that season)

Mavericks stats: 20.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.1 FG% in 21 seasons

More on Dirk Nowitzki’s earnings

Michael Finley: $124,043,779

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The first big surprise of these rankings is Tim Hardaway Jr. being this high. He’s already the third-highest earner in Mavericks history despite spending just four and a half seasons with the team. He’s halfway through the four-year, $71 million contract he signed, which means he could remain high in these rankings if the Mavericks cannot find a trade for him soon.

Money per game: $317,473

Highest Mavericks salary: $21,306,816 in 2021-22 (No. 50 in the NBA that season)

Mavericks stats: 15.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.1 FG% in five seasons

More on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s earnings

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis sits at No. 4 after earning $78.4 million in three and a half seasons in Dallas. He was a beneficiary of the rising cap environment of the mid-to-late 2010s, allowing him to re-sign with the Mavericks on the richest deal in the franchises’ history at the time. He immediately had the team’s largest salary in a single season ever before it got beaten by Luka Doncic recently.

Story continues

Money per game: $384,835

Highest Mavericks salary: $31,650,000 in 2021-22 (No. 23 in the NBA that season)

Mavericks stats: 20.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.8 FG% in four seasons

More on Kristaps Porzingis’ earnings

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Terry spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Mavericks and earned the most money there, averaging $9 million per year in his eight seasons with them. After being a starting guard in his first three and half years in Dallas, he transitioned to a reserve role once they acquired Jason Kidd. The move gave him the opportunity to win Sixth Man of the Year while also giving the team a better chance of eventually winning a championship.

Money per game: $116,367

Highest Mavericks salary: $11,158,000 in 2011-12 (No. 51 in the NBA that season)

Mavericks stats: 16.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 4.1 apg, 46.2 FG% in eight seasons

More on Jason Terry’s earnings

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Powell has spent all but several months of his nine-year career with the Mavericks. While his role has fluctuated over the years, he’s been ready whenever the team has needed him. They’ve kept him steadily paid at an average of $10 million per year since re-signing him in 2016. He should remain high in these rankings as long as he remains a Mav after re-signing for four years, $12 million.

Money per game: $123,229

Highest Mavericks salary: $11,080,125 in 2020-21 (No. 112 in the NBA that season)

Mavericks stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 59.9 FG% in nine seasons

More on Dwight Powell’s earnings

Luka Doncic: $69,572,651

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is set to be No. 3 on this list after the upcoming season and No. 2 after the 2024-25 season. If he extends or re-signs with the Mavericks on a new contract, he will be set to surpass Dirk Nowitzki as soon as the 2026-27 season. His next contract will likely be north of $300 million, putting him in a position to cement his spot at No. 1 for a long time.

Money per game: $210,826

Highest Mavericks salary: $37,096,500 in 2022-23 (No. 19 in the NBA that season)

Mavericks stats: 27.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 8.0 apg, 46.6 FG% in five seasons

More on Luka Doncic’s earnings

Jason Kidd: $62,488,837

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kidd only ranking ninth on this list seems too low considering he spent 10 seasons in two different stints in Dallas. That’s because he had most of his lowest annual salaries with the Maverick having spent the early and later parts of his career with them. His highest salary with the Mavericks was in 2008-09 when he earned $21 million.

Money per game: $124,978

Highest Mavericks salary: $21,372,000 in 2008-09 (No. 2 in the NBA that season)

Mavericks stats: 10.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 8.4 apg, 39.1 FG% in eight seasons

More on Jason Kidd’s earnings

Erick Dampier: $60,249,500

Shawn Bradley: $50,791,952

Shawn Bradley

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype