Ranking the 10 teams eliminated from the 2025 NFL Playoffs by their 2026 Super Bowl hopes

For 10 of the 14 teams to make it to the 2025 NFL Playoffs, the dream of playing in Super Bowl 59 is already dead. Whether by blowout or heartbreaker, contenders like the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams have all seen their hopes of a homecoming parade dashed.

But what about Super Bowl 60?

While some of 2025's postseason participants won't make it back, the majority have the foundations in place to make an extended run to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Who's in the best shape to unfurl a championship banner before the 2026 season? And who could fall short?

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Returning building blocks: A QB to be named later, T.J. Watt, George Pickens, Cam Heyward (if he doesn't retire), Joey Porter Jr., Zach Frazier

Let's begin with what we know about the Steelers. They'll exceed their preseason Vegas win total, have a better than .500 record and threaten for the AFC North title at some point while likely making few playoff waves. Now what we don't know; who'll be the team's quarterback in 2025.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents. Fields was replaced by Wilson, who faded badly down the stretch and looked like the guy Denver paid $75 million just to never play for the Broncos again. The defense played below its lofty standard late and has gotten diminishing returns from Minkah Fitzpatrick and could be without Heyward if he hangs up his cleats after a resurgent age-35 season. The stars are aligning for yet another good, not great, season.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Returning building blocks: J.J. McCarthy, Justin Jefferson, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard, T.J. Hockenson

Is McCarthy ready to take the reins? He'll have a strong support network in place to get him up to speed after Sam Darnold launched into low earth orbit in 2024, then rapidly disassembled with the season on the line.

Jefferson, Hockenson and Jordan Addison are all guys he can trust in one-on-one matchups. A returning Christian Darrisaw will boost his offensive line. The question is whether his defense can rise up and provide the controlled chaos that helped the team thrive in 2024. Five starters from that unit are pending free agents and Harrison Smith, drafted in 2012, could be headed to retirement.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Returning building blocks: Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr., Calijah Kancey

Mayfield rose up to become one of 2024's most prolific passers. The offensive line in front of him leveled up and allowed rookie tailback Bucky Irving to thrive. This offense should be a fireworks show again next fall.

What about the defense? Tampa Bay's 0.017 expected points added (EPA) per play allowed was 17th best in the NFL last season. Its 35.8 percent pressure rate was only made possible by a 36.5 percent blitz rate. That unit couldn't stop Jayden Daniels in the Bucs' playoff exit this winter. Can it make a leap like the interior blocking did last fall?

7. Denver Broncos

Returning building blocks: Bo Nix, Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain II, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen

Bo Nix thrived as a rookie because head coach Sean Payton challenged him to be more than the safe choice machine he was at Oregon. A steady diet of short passes created booming opportunities downfield; Nix's 67 deep throws was second only to Josh Allen in 2024.

He got this done despite having a single above-average target in his quiver (Courtland Sutton). This offseason gives Denver the chance to bolster his receiving corps and make the Broncos' offense nearly as scary as their defense currently is.

6. Houston Texans

Returning building blocks: C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Derek Stingley Jr., Will Anderson, Kamari Lassiter

Houston's 2025 success will depend on whether it can fix the offensive line issues that plagued Stroud's sophomore campaign. With a leaky front and a receiving corps shredded by injury, the 2023 offensive rookie of the year backslid. While that didn't lead to a decline in the standings -- the Texans won 10 regular season games and a wild card game for the second straight year -- it did raise questions about the team's future.

Fortunately, general manager Nick Caserio's outstanding drafting has revamped his defense and loaded that side of the ball with young stars. Even if Stroud doesn't become the MVP candidate 2023 suggested he could be, he can still push this team deep into the playoffs if guys like Stingley, Lassiter, Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock continue to grow.

5. Green Bay Packers

Returning building blocks: Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Rashan Gary, Xavier McKinney, Edgerrin Cooper

Which version of Love will the Packers get in 2025? The guy who thrives as the weather gets cold and masters the "no no no YES" lobs downfield that slide through rapidly closing windows? Or the guy who gets possessed by the ghost of Jimmy Garoppolo in big moments?

No one's quite sure, but if Jeff Hafley sticks around his defense could be championship caliber. Cooper thrived after sliding into a full-time role and upgrades at the corner could make Green Bay one of the youngest, deepest and most capable units in the NFL.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Returning building blocks: Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, Derwin James, Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater

Herbert is 0-2 in the postseason, losing to underwhelming AFC South champions in frustrating collapses each time. The onus is on Jim Harbaugh to move him past this. Upgrading his receiving corps will be a big part of that. McConkey is great and Quentin Johnston might be a capable No. 2. Other than that, there's no one quite inside the circle of trust in Los Angeles.

Still, the Chargers crack the top four because they soundly outplayed expectations defensively. A throwback approach can work in the AFC West -- all three NFL teams to run more than they threw the ball in 2024 made the postseason. Harbaugh can work within those boundaries and get back to the level of success he's used to with Herbert behind center.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Returning building blocks: Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske

Stafford turns 37 in February but proved he still has his fastball, providing the zip to keep his offense rolling even as his offensive line struggled to clear space for the run game. Nacua continued to thrive even in an injury-warped season and Williams ran for nearly 1,300 yards despite blocking that ranked 27th in yards before contact per carry.

What could supercharge Los Angeles is the rising young defense on the other side of the ball. Both Verse and Fiske look like home run picks who were able to replace a good chunk of the pass rushing chaos Aaron Donald left behind. Cobie Durant is rounding into the kind of cornerback you can trust on an island. Add some run-stuffing beef and linebacker help and the Rams could cement their spot atop the AFC West.

2. Detroit Lions

Returning building blocks: Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell

Detroit got off schedule, Goff tried to do too much and the Lions couldn't defend the home field advantage a 15-win regular season earned them. That was brutal, but it was also tremendously unlucky -- by the time the second half of their playoff loss to the Washington Commanders rolled around, more than half their season-opening two-deep defensive depth chart was injured.

A healthy Detroit team is a Super Bowl contender. The question is who'll be calling the plays on each side of the ball with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn both rising stars who could be promoted to head coach duties elsewhere. Would returning 2024's core be enough to convinced them to run it back one more year for a potentially historic, and cathartic, season?

1. Baltimore Ravens

Returning building blocks: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Odafe Oweh

Mistakes doomed Baltimore in its playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson played sloppy early to dig a hole, then drops and turnovers prevented the Ravens from pulling off the comeback in a hostile environment.

The Ravens may not have to deal with that last piece if Zach Orr's defense can maintain the momentum that closed out its regular season. After moving pieces across his chessboard to account for free agency losses, Baltimore fielded the NFL's top defense over the last half of the season. Add that to what could be a three-time MVP behind center and a rising receiving corps and you've got reason to believe 2026 could finally be Lamar Jackson's Super Bowl breakthrough.

