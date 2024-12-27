Ranieri thinks of fielding vs Milan same starting eleven from Parma win

Claudio Ranieri seems insistent on instilling some consistency in Roma’s performances going forward.

The veteran technician was positively surprised by the team’s effort against Parma a few days ago.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the manager’ satisfaction with his team will result in him fielding the same starting line-up against Milan on the 29th.

Saelemaekers could be confirmed on the right flank with three real attackers on the pitch at the same time.

That is, Dybala and El Shaarawy behind Dovbyk.

Behind, the backline composed of Mancini, Hummels and N’Dicka in front of Svilar will be confirmed once again.