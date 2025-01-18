Ranieri says Roma can improve service for Artem Dovbyk

Claudio Ranieri stressed the importance of Roma finding a way to help Artem Dovbyk get back on the score-sheet.

After last night’s 3-1 win over Genoa, Ranieri spoke to reporters, stating that he was not fully satisfied with the team’s service for the Ukrainian striker.

“We have learned to look for both a reference point and solutions in depth. He is always ready to go for those balls. However, we need to be more precise when we carry the ball, because the difference between having him or not having him on the pitch is felt, especially up front.”

“Everyone can move around him, and he is a reference point: he goes in depth, fights for every ball, allowing the team to play further up, but I am not entirely satisfied with the work we are doing to put him in the best conditions to score.”

“We definitely must work on giving him more looks on goal,” he concluded.

