Ranieri is ‘not certain’ Roma will make January signings

Davide Frattesi is just one of the names Roma have been linked to so far in the January transfer market, but coach Claudio Ranieri insists it’s ‘pointless’ to fuel transfer speculations just ‘for the sake of it’, as the only important thing for the Giallorossi is to find players who are ‘truly suited’.

The caretaker manager is tasked with helping the club find the team’s future coach and develop a transfer strategy with a view to next season, but he feels January additions are particularly delicate as they might ‘struggle to settle’.

ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 20: Paulo Dybala of AS Roma in action during the Serie A match between AS Roma and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on October 20, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Therefore, the 73-year-old admitted he is ‘not certain’ that Roma will complete any signings during the winter transfer window, as they want to be sure that every player they purchase can ‘bring added value’ to the team.

Ranieri: I don’t want to ‘deceive’ Roma fans by making names just for the sake of it

“I’m not worried. Problems are dealt with one at a time,” Ranieri said at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Giallorossi’s fixture at Bologna about the work which awaits him in the upcoming months.

“I know there’s a lot of work to do, and we’re on it. We’re aware of the difficulties. It’s not certain we’ll find players in this January market. Whoever joins must bring added value.

“You might sign a good player, but they struggle to settle. When we bring someone in, we need to know everything about them—top to bottom.

ROME, ITALY – DECEMBER 22: Claudio Ranieri, Head Coach of AS Roma, looks on prior to the Serie A match between AS Roma and Parma at Stadio Olimpico on December 22, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

“We have a broad vision of everything, but ‘everything’ is not our priority. Our goal is to find players who are truly suited for Roma. Period.

“There’s no point in deceiving our fans by making names just for the sake of it. ‘They signed this, they signed that’ – that’s not our approach. I don’t like it.

“Whoever comes must be up to the task. If we make mistakes, the responsibility lies with me and Ghisolfi. We take full responsibility.”

The Giallorossi are set to complete their first sale of the winter transfer window, as Enzo Le Fee is on the verge of joining Sunderland on loan, with Ranieri admitting that his exit leaves him with ‘regret’.