When Ranieri is expected to speak for the first time as new Roma head coach

When Ranieri is expected to speak for the first time as new Roma head coach

Claudio Ranieri has officially been appointed as head coach of Roma until the end of the 2024-25 season, has already overseen his first training session and is due to speak to the press for the first time on Friday afternoon, reports suggest.

When Ranieri is expected to conduct his first Roma press conference

According to recent updates, the club have called a press conference for Friday at around 12.00 GMT.

Ranieri is expected to provide details on Roma’s approach, his feelings surrounding his third stint in the Olimpico dugout and his future plans for the Giallorossi moving forwards.

As well as taking charge of Roma until the end of the season, Ranieri will also transition into an advisory role to the club’s owners upon the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 73-year-old has a baptism of fire lying ahead of him, as Roma must face Serie A leaders Napoli away after the international break, before another away trip to Tottenham in the Europa League, before a home test against high-flying Atalanta the following weekend.