Rangers vs Tottenham LIVE: Europa League score and updates from battle of Britain at Ibrox

Rangers vs Tottenham LIVE: Europa League score and updates from battle of Britain at Ibrox

Rangers play host to Premier League opposition this evening when they take on Tottenham in the Europa League former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou returning to Ibrox.

Following a 4-1 win at Nice in their last European outing, Rangers are in a strong position. They sit eighth in the table with 10 points and can move within three points of current leaders Athletic Club if they defeat Spurs tonight.

Tottenham have only won one game from their last seven and back-to-back Premier League defeats has increased the pressure on Postecoglou have has faced calls from fans to be sacked. A trip to Glasgow may be the catalyst to reignite his team’s form however as the manager has a solid record against Rangers winning six of his 11 Old Firm derbies when in charge of Celtic.

Spurs are one place below Rangers in the Europa League following a 2-2 draw at home to Roma last time out but will want to leapfrog their rivals tonight.

Follow all the Europa League action with our live blog below:

Rangers vs Tottenham LIVE

Rangers host Tottenham in the Europa League, live on TNT Sports

Rangers sit eighth in the table after a 4-1 win over Nice

Spurs have just one win in their last seven games with pressure increasing on Ange Postecoglou

10’ - SAVE! Forster tips Bajrami’s effort over the bar (RAN 0-0 TOT)

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Ridvan, Diomande, Raskin; Bajrami, Cerny, Igamane

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison; Johnson, Son, Werner

SAVE! Rangers 0-0 Tottenham, 10 mins

20:13 , Luke Baker

That’s a decent stop by Fraser Forster in the end. Rangers swiftly counter as Udogie is caught upfield and a lovely reverse pass frees Bajrami behind Dragusin and he lashes a shot at goal that Forster tips over.

A slighly flappy punch from Forster at the subsequent corner but Ridvan’s effort from outside hte box is high, wide and not so handsome. Rangers have been on top so far

Rangers 0-0 Tottenham, 9 mins

20:11 , Luke Baker

A spring in the Rangers step early on, as you might expect in front of their own fans. Dragusin again tested as he’s forced to stretch to clear. Spurs could really do with getting their foot on the ball and having a sustained spell of possession.

They do create a chance for Werner as the ball breaks to him on the left side of the box but his curled effort is well over the bar. Sadly, Werner’s shooting boots deserted him long ago - there wasn’t much conviction in that shot.

Rangers 0-0 Tottenham, 6 mins

20:08 , Luke Baker

More encouragement for Rangers down the left as Butland’s long ball over the top gives Igamane something to chase and he gets ahead of the Spurs defence before Dragusin scrambles back to block his shot. Turns out Igamane was marginally offside but still a warning sign for the English side.

This second-string Tottenham defence will be tested tonight for sure.

Rangers 0-0 Tottenham, 3 mins

20:05 , Luke Baker

First Rangers attack and Dragusin blocks a cross from Ridvan down the left and Gray hacks the ball clear for Spurs.

There’s a cracking atmosphere at Ibrox with roars every time the Gers come forward. A lively start as well.

Rangers 0-0 Tottenham, 1 min

20:03 , Luke Baker

Great start by Spurs as they quickly stream forward and some neat interplay gets Timo Werner some space in the box. But a Rangers foot nicks the ball away from him for a corner.

A good attacking opportunity but it’s too close to Gers keeper Jack Butland and he claims with ease

KICK-OFF! Rangers 0-0 Tottenham

20:01 , Luke Baker

The teams are out and we’re just about to get underway. This should be a pre-Christmas cracker.

Rangers v Tottenham

19:56 , Luke Baker

Ange Postecoglou has been reflecting on returning to Glasgow to face old rivals Rangers. It’s his first game back there since becoming Spurs boss, having previously found plenty of success in the city while in charge of Celtic.

“If you do get a victory it’s one you remember, because it’s well earned”



Ange Postecoglou has nothing but respect for Rangers as he visits Ibrox for the first time as Tottenham manager 👏@Sports_EmmaD | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/SBxSIFjTwL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2024

Rangers v Tottenham - how both teams stand

19:50 , Luke Baker

Tonight’s clash is a crucial one in the Europa League qualification race. Remember, the top eight automatically go through to last 16, while those teams in ninth to 24th face a play-off in the new year.

Rangers enter the game 10th, with Spurs 11th, and both teams level on points with eighth-placed Ajax. Victory for either side would be huge in the hunt for a top-eight spot, while defeat would also be a real dent.

Rangers v Tottenham team news

19:42 , Luke Baker

A reminder of the teams this evening. Dominic Solanke is benched for Spurs and it will be interesting to see if Son Heung Min or Timo Werner will lead the line for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who also have Yves Bissouma starting ahead of Pape Sarr in midfield.

For Rangers, Nedim Bajrami looks set to play through the middle with Cyriel Dessers on the bench, while Ridvan Yilmaz makes his first start since the Champions League qualifiers in August

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Ridvan, Diomande, Raskin; Bajrami, Cerny, Igamane

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison; Johnson, Son, Werner

Rangers v Tottenham

19:33 , Luke Baker

It should be a fascinating evening at Ibrox

(Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Philippe Clement confident Rangers can produce memorable night against Tottenham

19:23 , Luke Baker

Philippe Clement believes Rangers players can make memories to last a lifetime against Tottenham at Ibrox tonight. The Gers boss was criticised by some fans after the 3-0 win over Ross County at the weekend for pointing to the superior spending power of the London giants and Celtic, whom they face in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park.

Ahead of the Europa League clash against Spurs, Clement stressed the timeless potential for overcoming the odds, pointing to the occasion when his Club Brugge side beat AC Milan in the Champions League in 2003 as evidence.

The Belgian manager was asked if his side can put a performance that they can be talking about for the rest of their lives.

“I’m convinced that’s possible, yes,” said Clement, who will be without Brazilian striker Danilo and Romania international Ianis Hagi as they are not in this European squad. “Everything can be bridged in one night. I had the luck, and it’s not only luck, it’s also a lot of hard work, as a player and as a manager, to have several nights where the gap was amazingly big.

“And those are also the best nights. If you then perform and you get the results, those are also the nights that you remember all of your life. Those are also the moments that, as a player, you remember your team-mates really well.

“The moments of success, the moment of doing something special. So in that way, I hope the players can give themselves and as a team a special night.”

(PA Wire)

Rangers vs Tottenham prediction: Spurs can count on Welsh wizard at Ibrox

19:12 , Luke Baker

Despite being without a win in the competition in their last two matches, following a 3-2 defeat at Galatasaray and a 2-2 draw with Roma, betting sites have Spurs as favourites to win the Europa League and win their first trophy since 2008 at 9/2.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is also under pressure with his side third in the Scottish Premier League and already 11 points behind the league leaders Celtic, so a win over English opponents would go a long way in winning back some fans.

The Gers go into the game unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, including an impressive 4-1 win in Nice and a 6-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Here’s our full betting preview and predictions ahead of the clash:

Rangers vs Tottenham prediction: Spurs can count on Welsh wizard at Ibrox

Ange Postecoglou vows to turn Spurs’ season around after painful Chelsea defeat

19:02 , Luke Baker

Ange Postecoglou has vowed to turn around Tottenham hotspur’s season ahead of a daunting return to Scotland.

Spurs suffered a painful 4-3 loss at home to Chelsea on Sunday to drop to 11th in the Premier League and have won only one of their last seven matches – a remarkable 4-0 victory at Manchester City – amid a gruelling fixture list and a growing number of absentees.

A hostile atmosphere will greet ex-Celtic boss Postecoglou at Rangers tonight but the 59-year-old remains determined to succeed in England.

He said: “My role now is to focus on the things I can control and keep preparing the team the best we can to keep progressing as a football team and turn our season around. When I look at the performance, I don’t see them lacking confidence or belief. It’s probably the other way. Both penalties we conceded were borne out of desperation.

“I think they are desperate to turn our season around and are really disappointed how it has gone. When you’re in that mood you kind of lose that composure and discipline you need. It’s not like we are hanging on in games. We wouldn’t play like we did if there was a lack of belief and confidence. When you get into this situation we are in, there is also a sense of desperation from the players and I thought that cost us.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Rangers v Tottenham team news

18:51 , Luke Baker

The teams are in - here how they’ll line up at Ibrox this evening

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Ridvan, Diomande, Raskin; Bajrami, Cerny, Igamane

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison; Johnson, Son, Werner

Ange Postecoglou reveals apology from Cristian Romero after criticising Tottenham

18:40 , Luke Baker

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Tottenham vice-captain Cristian Romero has apologised after he aimed a dig at the club’s board over its transfer policy.

Defender Romero was forced off after only 15 minutes of Spurs’ 4-3 loss at home to Chelsea on Sunday with a fresh injury and this latest defeat made it one victory in seven matches.

Romero publicly backed Postecoglou post-match and also urged the club hierarchy – seemingly in reference to chairman Daniel Levy – to follow the lead of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the transfer market by strengthening the squad.

Ange Postecoglou reveals apology from Cristian Romero after criticising Tottenham

Tottenham’s comedy of errors leaves questions over Ange Postecoglou’s future

18:25 , Mike Jones

Spurs were 2-0 up after 12 minutes, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was shaking with noise and Chelsea’s stumbling defender Marc Cucurella was so harrowed by his nightmare start that he’d had to change his boots. So perhaps the greatest indictment of this Spurs side is that even in that moment of utter dominance, with the game gift-wrapped and in the palm of their hands, you just knew they could fumble it at any moment.

Behind some brilliant Chelsea play to engineer a four-goal comeback was a comedy of Spurs errors, an unravelling of devastating proportions. Jadon Sancho was allowed to dribble from the touchline to the edge of the box and shoot. Yves Bissouma gave away a needless penalty with a lunge that could be seen long before it happened, yards before he actually clattered through Moises Caicedo. Pape Matar Sarr’s bungled challenge on Cole Palmer was even more foolish, given the forward was facing the corner flag at the time.

Tottenham’s comedy of errors leaves questions over Ange Postecoglou’s future

Rangers vs Tottenham possible line-ups

18:20 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see the two teams lining-up against each other this evening:

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Raskin, Diomande, Barron; Cerny, Dressers, Igamane

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Werner

What is the team news?

18:15 , Mike Jones

Rangers will be without both Ianis Hagi and Danilo they are not in their Europa League squad, while Tom Lawrence is a doubt due to injury. Cyriel Dressers and Dujon Sterling may come in.

Tottenham lost Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven to injury against Chelsea. Ben Davies is out as well, along with Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert. Rodrigo Bentancur is available for Europe.

How can I watch it?

18:10 , Mike Jones

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7:00pm. TNT Sports customers can also stream the match live on Discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is Rangers vs Tottenham?

18:05 , Mike Jones

The Europa League fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 12 December.

Rangers vs Tottenham

18:00 , Mike Jones

Rangers host Tottenham in a “battle of Britain” in the Europa League as under-pressure Ange Postecoglou returns to Ibrox.

Spurs have one just win in their last seven games and have lost back-to-back matches in the Premier League, but Postecoglou has fond memories of Glasgow having overseen a successful two-year spell in charge of Rangers’ bitter rivals Celtic.

Postecoglou enjoyed a fine record in the Old Firm, with Celtic winning six of their 11 matches against Rangers during his tenure. But his Tottenham reign is threatening to unravel after the defeats to Bournemouth and Chelsea, with last month’s 4-0 win at Man City fading from memory.

Both teams are in a good position to advance in Europe with Rangers eighth in the table following an impressive 4-1 win at Nice last time out. Philippe Clement’s side have found some form, with four wins in a row in all competitions, but the Belgian remains under pressure too ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final against Celtic.

Tottenham are ninth in the Europa League standings following a 2-2 draw at home to Roma last time out.

Good evening!

13:29 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage on tonight’s Europa League action as Tottenham face off with Rangers at Ibrox.

Both sides have performed well in Europe so far but with the league phase drawing to a close they will want as many points as possible to ensure they finish inside the top eight.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.