Rangers vs Celtic LIVE! Old Firm derby match stream, latest score and goal updates today

A massive Old Firm derby contest kicks off 2025 in the Scottish Premiership today. Two of the fiercest rivals anywhere in world football clash again at Ibrox this afternoon, a little over two weeks after their last meeting - an epic Scottish League Cup final showdown at Hampden Park which saw Celtic triumph narrowly 5-4 on penalties after a memorable 3-3 draw.

Brendan Rodgers’ dominant side are sitting pretty at the league summit with a huge 14-point cushion over Rangers having yet to lose this season and not conceded a top-flight goal since November. Rangers simply have to win on Thursday if they are to have even a glimmer of hope of making it a competitive title race this season, but manager Philippe Clement is battling a defensive injury crisis and has failed to beat Celtic in six previous attempts across all competitions.

Former England goalkeeper Jack Butland is also out of action in another major blow for the hosts after he received treatment in hospital this week for an internal bleed in his leg, with Liam Kelly deputising as one of six changes. Rodgers, meanwhile, has made three changes for the visitors. Follow Rangers vs Celtic live below!

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:58

Half-time

A very impressive first half from Rangers, who deservedly lead at the interval thanks to Ianis Hagi’s seventh-minute strike.

They have been much the better side so far, though uncharacteristically below-par Celtic did liven up towards the end there with Kelly making a confidence-boosting save from Hatate.

A big second 45 coming up.

(REUTERS)

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:55 , George Flood

51 mins: A first save from Kelly as he beats away a thunderous bouncing effort from Hatate.

A huge moment right on the stroke of half-time.

The two captains then clash as the whistle sounds with Raskin going into the book amid boos from the Ibrox crowd.

He will now serve a suspension.

McGregor avoids a second yellow.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:53 , George Flood

50 mins: Finally the free-kick is delivered by Bernardo, but it’s cleared away from Maeda at the front post.

Celtic then force a last-gasp corner...

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:51 , George Flood

47 mins: Brazilian full-back Jefte becomes the first Rangers player to be booked after catching Kuhn across the face, giving Celtic the chance to deliver a very late first-half free-kick into the box from wide on the right.

First Kuhn will need treatment with blood visible on his face after that foul by Jefte.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:48 , George Flood

45 mins: Two added minutes signalled at the end of this first half.

Philippe Clement will be thoroughly pleased with Rangers’ efforts so far.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:47 , George Flood

43 mins: A fine header from Sterling to beat Scales to a whipped free-kick into the box from the right by Bernardo.

Still no shots on target for Celtic or any questions asked of No2 Rangers ‘keeper Kelly.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:44 , George Flood

40 mins: Kyogo picks the wrong option inside the Rangers box and a rare Celtic attack grinds to an insipid halt.

At the other end, Yilmaz gets a low strike all wrong and it almost goes out for a throw-in.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:42 , George Flood

38 mins: It would be 2-0 to Rangers, only for a sensational last-gasp challenge from Carter-Vickers to deny Diomande the chance to finish inside the box after a fabulous pass from Bajrami.

Was he offside? A terrific tackle nonetheless from the former Tottenham defender.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:40

35 mins: Hagi is denied a free-kick in a dangerous position after a risky challenge from Bernardo.

Celtic just cannot keep hold of the ball with service up to Kyogo and Maeda still non-existent.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:37

32 mins: Johnston avoids a yellow card after Hagi comes off worse following an aerial battle between the pair.

But Celtic captain McGregor is the first player into the book after not retreating quickly enough and sticking out a leg to block a quick free-kick from Diomande.

Surprised the first caution has taken that long with the challenges now flying in.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:34 , George Flood

30 mins: Diomande now tries his luck for Rangers with Celtic unable to clear their lines or find any sort of effective out ball.

Hagi also cuts in on his left foot before flashing a low shot wide of the near post.

The stats show that Kyogo and Maeda have had the fewest touches in this game so far with seven each, which rather tells the story.

Such little service to Celtic’s two most dangerous attacking threats.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:32 , George Flood

28 mins: Celtic continue to soak up a lot of pressure in this first half as Rangers patiently move the ball from left to right deep inside their half in search of another opening.

Raskin and Hagi the standout performers for the hosts so far.

Celtic are miles off the pace and being outmuscled all over the park.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:30 , George Flood

26 mins: Rangers are turning the screw once more here, Yilmaz into the side netting after linking up nicely with Cerny on the overlap as Hagi orchestrates the attack.

Igamane then sees a hopeful effort blocked by Carter-Vickers.

Watch: Ianis Hagi fires Rangers into early lead

15:29 , George Flood

Ianis Hagi fires Rangers into an early lead with only his second goal of the season.

Listen to that roar...

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:28 , George Flood

23 mins: Celtic are just not clicking in the final third early on at Ibrox as another attack ends in disappointing and tame fashion with a goal kick for Liam Kelly, who is yet to be tested on only his second appearance of the season.

Kuhn flattering to deceive early on.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:25 , George Flood

22 mins: Maeda - who has three goals in five games against Rangers and scored the winning League Cup final shootout penalty at Hampden Park last month - weaves his way inside the box but his eventual effort sails well wide of the back post.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:24 , George Flood

20 mins: Raskin takes a painful knock during a tussle with fellow skipper McGregor, before another early misplaced pass from Scales.

Celtic deliver another dangerous cross from the right but handball is quickly given against Hatate.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:22 , George Flood

17 mins: Kyogo almost latches onto a long ball forward before Rangers come forward once more and Yilmaz looks to test Schmeichel with a firm low drive.

A frenetic early pace to this contest, as is always the way with Old Firm derbies.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:18

14 mins: More early Rangers pressure as they work back-to-back corners, though a foul at the back post halts their momentum.

Celtic just not at the races at all so far. You don’t say that often...

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:17 , George Flood

12 mins: An attempted quick response from Celtic goes nowhere before Rangers charge forward once more, with stand-in captain Raskin largely running the show in midfield so far.

Cerny cuts in off the right and lets fly with an effort that bounces off the back of Scales and clips the crossbar on its way over.

Rangers 1-0 Celtic

15:15

That was the first league goal Celtic have conceded since a 4-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on November 23 and only a fifth in the Scottish Premiership all season.

How will they respond to a very rare early setback?

GOAL! Rangers 1-0 Celtic | Ianis Hagi 7'

15:10 , George Flood

7 mins: A deafening roar at Ibrox as Hagi’s fine low strike from outside the box finds the bottom corner!

Should Schmeichel have done better with that?

After Celtic scored first in nine of the last 10 Old Firm derbies, it’s Rangers who strike first for a change.

Worth noting that the team who takes the lead in these matches normally wins...

Rangers 0-0 Celtic

15:09 , George Flood

5 mins: Now it’s Rangers who are on the offensive amid a crackling atmosphere at Ibrox.

Cerny stands up a cross from the byline and there are players queuing up to test Schmeichel, with multiple efforts all blocked and several penalty appeals for handball quickly dismissed.

A typically lively start to this Old Firm derby!

Rangers 0-0 Celtic

15:07 , George Flood

3 mins: Rangers are under huge pressure already at Ibrox, with Yilmaz misjudging a wicked right-wing cross from McGregor and Kyogo almost getting in to finish from close range.

He was just undone by the bounce of the ball as Rangers scramble clear inside the six-yard box.

A huge chance for 1-0 already as Celtic line up another early corner.

Rangers 0-0 Celtic

15:05 , George Flood

2 mins: Plenty of early pressure from Celtic, who are straight onto the front foot and into attacking mode.

Maeda and Kyogo both snatch at efforts, with Paulo Bernardo also miscuing before the visitors earn the first corner of the afternoon.

Rangers vs Celtic

15:03 , George Flood

Off and running in the first Old Firm derby of 2025 after a perfectly-observed minute’s silence.

Another memorable derby day ahead for Celtic, or can Philippe Clement ease the pressure on his position with a first win over Rangers' fiercest rivals in seven attempts to retain a glimmer of title hope?

It’s time to find out...

Rangers vs Celtic

15:01 , George Flood

Both sets of players are wearing black armbands in memory of the victims of the Ibrox Disaster of 1971 on the 54th anniversary of the tragedy.

There will also be a minute’s silence observed ahead of kick-off.

Rangers vs Celtic

14:59 , George Flood

Here come the teams at Ibrox!

As ever with the Old Firm derby, both sides are in their familiar home strips - blue against green and white hoops.

‘Simply The Best’ rings out as referee Don Robertson leads out the players.

Nick Walsh is on VAR duty. Sadly no away fans for this fixture yet again this afternoon.

Rodgers: Celtic won't 'soften up' despite 14-point title lead

14:48 , George Flood

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, insists that dominant Celtic will not “soften up” as they look to go 17 points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit today and pick up where they left off in a memorable 2024 having claimed the first piece of major silverware of the season with that penalty shootout win over Rangers at Hampden Park.

Rodgers has lost just one of 20 Old Firm derbies across his two spells in charge of the Hoops, winning 16.

Celtic today are looking to win three straight in the league against Rangers for the first time in seven years.

"Listen, we will always assume the pressure," Rodgers said.

"We put ourselves under pressure in every game to win and to win well. So nothing changes in this aspect.

"We always stay in a humble way to prepare for games. People look at the gap, but that doesn't even come into it. We cannot soften up, we will not soften up.

"We perform for the next game because we know how much this game means to people.

"I went there last season, the first game, under pressure and all the things. Now I go there with 14 points... but there's no change for us, the mentality is to go and perform and look to play our game.

"That pressure will always be there and especially a game at Ibrox with no supporters.”

(REUTERS)

Clement insists Rangers need to get balance right with rest

14:43

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this week, under-fire Rangers boss Philippe Clement defended his recent changes to his starting XI after swapping seven against Motherwell due to fatigue.

“I understand that people don't realise the effect that things have on the human body if it's (a game) every three days,” he said.

"It's every three days going full and recovering fast and full and full. After a while, you get the tiredness. It's logical.

"In the past, we had a winter break around this period. Players also played less games in Europe. So that makes a difference.

"Every step in between, you can have some recovery. Vaclav didn't have any until now. He has played twice the amount of minutes that he played last season. His body is adapting to that and he's adapting really well.

"But we were on the edge with him, to let him break down and that would have been foolish.

"Can you tell me one team in the world where a player played this season, all the games, 90 minutes and played international duties?

"There's not one. That's because of the amount of games and also the difference between 15, 20, 30 years ago and the intensity of the game now.

"I tried to explain it before the game. Maybe I didn't do it well enough.

"If we keep playing this amount of games in a short time this question will not be asked in two, three years because everybody will say it's normal (rotation).

"We would have maybe lost more points the next couple of months if Vaclav and Hamza played, or tried to play, 90 minutes and they got injured for two, three months. It's not to rest them, but to see that they play less minutes in that game.

"In that way, people sometimes make conclusions that the sports department makes the decisions about the team. Also, totally not the case.

"It's not that I follow everything to the letter. I've been pushing players above this limit and I take the risk at that moment. If the players get injured, it's my responsibility.

"I did it several times this season, last season, the years before in other teams. But it's just the normal way of working for everybody."

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Rangers and Celtic pay tribute on 54th anniversary of Ibrox Disaster

14:29 , George Flood

Ahead of kick-off this afternoon, Rangers chairman Fraser Thornton and manager Philippe Clement have been among those laying wreaths outside the stadium in memory of the victims of the Ibrox Disaster.

Today - January 2 - marks the 54th anniversary of the tragedy, when in 1971 66 Rangers fans died and 200 were injured during a crush on Stairway 13 at Ibrox following a league game against Celtic.

A memorial service and two-minute silence has been held at the statue of John Greig, who was captain of Rangers at the time of the disaster.

A minute’s silence will also be held ahead of kick-off.

(Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

Three Celtic changes as Taylor, McGregor and Maeda return

14:13

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers makes three changes to the Celtic side that thrashed bottom club St Johnstone 4-0 at home on Sunday.

Barcelona loanee Alex Valle is replaced by Greg Taylor at left-back, with Arne Engels also making way for captain Callum McGregor in midfield.

In attack, Daizen Maeda replaces Yang Hyun-jun.

Maeda and McGregor were both rested last weekend.

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Six Rangers changes as Raskin captains side

14:03 , George Flood

So it’s Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin, 23, that captains Rangers this afternoon with no James Tavernier or Jack Butland.

Liam Kelly deputises in goal as expected, with Jefte coming into defence with Tavernier out.

It looks like Ridvan Yilmaz will be deputising as a makeshift right-back with Jefte on the left and Dujon Sterling and Robin Propper the centre-back partnership, with Leon Balogun also sidelined along with John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

Further forward, Nedim Bajrami, Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny and Hamza Igamane replace Kieran Dowell, Oscar Cortes, Cyriel Dessers and Danilo.

Six changes in total from the 2-2 draw against Motherwell to end 2024, when Igamane’s second-half double saw the again below-par Gers come from behind to snatch a point at Fir Park.

(Getty Images)

Celtic lineup

13:52 , George Flood

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Bernardo, Hatate, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Subs: Sinisalo, Trusty, Palma, Idah, Valle, Yang, McCowan, Engels, Ralston

Rangers lineup

13:49

Starting XI: Kelly, Ridvan, Propper, Sterling, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Bajrami, Hagi, Cerny, Igamane

Subs: Munn, Cortes, Barron, Dessers, Matondo, Dowell, King, Fraser, Danilo

Rangers out to end miserable recent record against Celtic

13:38 , George Flood

Rangers head into this afternoon’s game against Celtic having won just one of their last 14 Old Firm derbies across all competitions.

That victory came back in May 2023 at Ibrox under Michael Beale, when Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala all netted to seal a 3-0 win over an Ange Postecoglou-led side who had secured back-to-back titles just a week earlier.

Otherwise it’s been miserable stuff for Rangers against their fiercest rivals in recent years, with under-pressure boss Philippe Clement having drawn two and lost four of his six Old Firm games in charge so far.

Per the BBC, Celtic have lost just one of their last five trips to Ibrox, winning two and drawing the others.

(Getty Images)

Liam Kelly set for Rangers chance amid captain question

13:22 , George Flood

It’s set to be a big occasion this afternoon for Jack Butland’s deputy, Liam Kelly.

The one-cap Scottish international returned to Ibrox from Motherwell in the summer after six years away but has only made one appearance since then, starting and keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 home win over Dundee on December 21 after Butland missed out for personal reasons.

Butland had otherwise been an ever-present for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, Europa League and League Cup.

There is also the small matter of Butland being the club’s vice-captain, with regular skipper James Tavernier also out.

It leaves a sizeable leadership void in the Rangers squad this afternoon for such a tough test against Celtic.

It remains to be seen who will receive the armband from Philippe Clement today.

Jack Butland hospitalised after 'significant' internal bleed in leg

13:08 , George Flood

The news emerged yesterday that Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland had spent Tuesday night in hospital after suffering “significant” internal bleeding in his leg.

“Rangers can confirm goalkeeper Jack Butland will miss tomorrow’s Old Firm match with Celtic,” the club said in a statement on New Year’s Day.

“The goalkeeper suffered an internal bleed in his leg which required hospital treatment but he has since been released and is recovering. Everyone at Rangers wishes Jack a speedy recovery.”

Butland then said on social media: “I really appreciate the messages, but it’s important the information is correct.

“I’ve suffered a significant bleed to my leg that needed hospital attention.

“Thankfully that’s now under control and will lead to a full recovery, hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Needless to say, it’s come at an awful time and I was fully focused on helping us as a club.

“The most important thing now is supporting the lads and focusing on getting fit again as soon as possible.”

(Getty Images)

Rangers vs Celtic prediction

12:57 , George Flood

Rangers are still looking for their first Old Firm derby win under Philippe Clement at the seventh attempt, and that wait should continue beyond this first game of 2025.

The Gers are struggling to get going in games - which is never a good sign for an under-pressure manager - with their first-half displays costing them points in their last two games.

Celtic, meanwhile, are scoring for fun and look unbeatable. This should be fairly routine.

Celtic to win, 3-1.

(REUTERS)

Early Celtic team news: Forrest and Holm sidelined

12:55 , George Flood

Celtic have a relatively clean bill of health for today’s Old Firm derby, though experienced winger James Forrest remains out with the injury he picked up against Rangers in last month’s controversial Scottish League Cup final.

Forgotten midfielder Odin Thiago Holm is also still still sidelined with a calf injury and has not played for the club since August.

The Norwegian youth international, 21, is now said to be finalising a loan switch to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC.

(Getty Images)

Early Rangers team news: Clement facing defensive injury crisis

12:47 , George Flood

Rangers are dealing with a defensive injury crisis as they try and secure a first win over Celtic since May 2023.

Influential captain James Tavernier suffered an injury during the 2-2 draw with Motherwell on Sunday and is now sidelined, along with fellow defenders John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

Leon Balogun is also a huge doubt for today’s derby, leaving Philippe Clement seriously short on options at the back.

To make matters worse, first-choice goalkeeper Jack Butland is also out having received treatment in hospital this week for an internal bleed in his leg. Liam Kelly will deputise between the posts this afternoon.

Tom Lawrence remains a long-term absentee, though Rabbi Matondo returned to the matchday squad at Fir Park last weekend.

(Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic

12:40 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 2pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Rangers vs Celtic live

12:38 , George Flood

Rangers take on Celtic in the latest instalment of the Old Firm derby this afternoon as the Scottish Premiership gets underway with a bang in 2025.

It’s absolutely must-win territory for the hosts at Ibrox today, with Brendan Rodgers’ dominant Celtic side sitting 14 points clear at the summit having yet to lose a league game this season and conceded just four goals - and none since November.

Celtic lost only two matches in the whole of 2024 and will be confident of another victory over their fiercest rivals, who are battling a defensive injury crisis and also missing goalkeeper Jack Butland.

More pressure is building on manager Philippe Clement, who has never beaten Celtic in six previous attempts and finished the last calendar year with defeat to St Mirren and a disappointing draw with Motherwell to fall further behind in a thoroughly one-sided title race.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm GMT, so keep it right here for all the latest team news, build-up and live updates.