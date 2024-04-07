Rangers vs Celtic LIVE! Old Firm derby match stream, starting lineups, confirmed team news today
Ibrox will be rocking for the penultimate Old Firm derby of the season this lunchtime. Just one point separates Celtic and Rangers in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, although today’s hosts will have a game in hand to come in their bid to end their Glasow neighbours’ league supremacy.
Philippe Clement has done a superb job lifting the Gers back into the title picture after their poor start to the season, the Belgian winning all-but two of his Premiership matches since the start of December in a fight where even the slightest of errors can be punished in a big way.
Celtic have won both Old Firm games so far this season, with Kyogo Furuhashi the derby hero on both occasions and, despite there being no away fans in this fixture once again, Brendan Rodgers’ team will fancy their chances. Follow Rangers vs Celtic with Standard Sport’s live match blog!
Kick-off: 12pm BST | Ibrox
Two big calls from Philippe Clement
10:59 , Marc Mayo
Dujon Sterling gets the nod over Borna Barisic at left-back for Rangers.
And the hosts have also opted for Tom Lawrence over Todd Cantwell in the heart of their 4-2-3-1 formation, and it will be interesting to see which of the Welshman or Scott Wright is used out wide.
🆕 Today’s #RangersFC team to face Celtic.
🗒️ Full Team News: https://t.co/7Cgp1VEkfI pic.twitter.com/iU5afaFvjN
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 7, 2024
Rangers starting line-up confirmed
10:54 , Marc Mayo
Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Sterling; Lundstram, Diomande; Lawrence, Wright, Silva; Dessers
Subs: McCrorie, Cantwell, Matondo, Sima, Dowell, Balogun, Barisic, King, McCausland
Hoops are unchanged
10:52 , Marc Mayo
The fit-again Callum McGregor only makes the bench as Brendan Rodgers sticks with the XI which beat Livingston 3-0 last time out.
🟢⚪ Here's how the Celts line up at Ibrox 📋#RANCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/BwjGNmYykY
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 7, 2024
Celtic team news is in!
10:47 , Marc Mayo
Celtic XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Tomoki, O’Riley, Hatate; Kuhn, Maede, Kyogo
Subs: Bain, Idah, Yang, Nawrocki, Bernardo, McGregor, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh
Rangers cook up a new signing
10:37 , Marc Mayo
Straight out of the frying pan and into the Ibrox fire... it’s Gordon Ramsay!
💙 @GordonRamsay at Ibrox. pic.twitter.com/LUxe22jcdA
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 7, 2024
Rangers vs Celtic | Countdown to kick-off
10:30 , Marc Mayo
We are 90 minutes away from the 90 minutes at Ibrox so it’s almost time for some team news...
The top two meet at Ibrox 🆚
Who will end the day top - @rangersfc or @celticfc?#cinchPrem | 🔵 #RANCEL 🍀 | @SkySports pic.twitter.com/SsO0SsO80h
— SPFL (@spfl) April 7, 2024
Rangers are in the house
10:22 , Marc Mayo
Prim and proper from the home team today.
Suited & Booted. pic.twitter.com/bLfzJQZWr5
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 7, 2024
Cool heads must prevail, says Brendan Rodgers
10:13 , Marc Mayo
Brendan Rodgers has called on his Celtic players to maintain cool heads when they run out at Ibrox against title rivals Rangers.
The Hoops are a point above Gers, who have a game in hand, so the outcome of this weekend's derby is likely to have a significant bearing on the outcome of what is shaping up as the tightest championship race since the Light Blues' financial implosion more than a decade ago.
However, Rodgers has told his players to focus fully on playing football and not the potential ramifications of victory or defeat.
"It starts with the whole build-up," said the Hoops boss. "I think it's important not to get entrenched in the whole storyline because at times the storyline can be that 'it could a disaster'.
"But for me the storyline is that there is always opportunity. You arrive, you stay calm and you just look to focus on your performance.
"This is one of the greatest, most iconic games in world football but you've got to perform and you can only do that by staying calm and looking to play your football."
Clement: Ibrox clash 'not a decisive game' in title race
09:59 , Giuseppe Muro
Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists today’s game will not be decisive in the title race.
"Whoever wins is not the champion,” he said.
“I don't want mathematicians in my dressing room - I want passionate players who give their best every day for their team and that's what I've been seeing.
"We have another Old Firm game in a few weeks also, so it's not yet a decisive game.”
Prediction
09:52 , Giuseppe Muro
Philippe Clement has overseen a remarkable turnaround since taking over at Rangers.
It seemed inevitable that Celtic would win the title when he replaced Michael Beale in October and Celtic led by seven points.
Clement has changed the mood at Ibrox but Rangers have managed just two wins in the last 10 Old Firm clashes, and and Brendan Rodgers has a superb record against Rangers.
Celtic to win 2-1.
Celtic team news
09:46 , Giuseppe Muro
Captain Callum McGregor is in contention to return from his Achilles issue and Luis Palma is also in contention to return, so Celtic could be at full strength.
Rangers team news
09:40 , Giuseppe Muro
Ridvan Yilmaz is still struggling with the injury he suffered on international duty with Turkey and is a fitness doubt.
Ryan Jack and Danilo remain out along with Oscar Cortes, who has had surgery on a muscle injury.
How to watch: Sky Sports
09:34 , Giuseppe Muro
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.
Good morning!
09:33 , Giuseppe Muro
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Old Firm derby!
Rangers and Celtic meet in a massive title showdown at Ibrox.
Just one point separates the two teams at the top of the Scottish Premiership and both sides know today could be a huge step towards being crowned champions.
We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12pm BST from Ibrox!