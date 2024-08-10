Rangers visit the Yankees to open 3-game series

Texas Rangers (54-61, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (68-48, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (8-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (12-7, 4.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -161, Rangers +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

New York is 68-48 overall and 30-26 in home games. The Yankees rank second in the AL with 173 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Texas has a 54-61 record overall and a 23-34 record on the road. The Rangers have a 27-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 25 doubles, a triple and 41 home runs while hitting .321 for the Yankees. Jazz Chisholm is 11-for-42 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Smith has 20 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 12-for-41 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .276 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .211 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Volpe: day-to-day (foot), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press