Rangers tie franchise record with 10th straight win, beating Flyers 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière scored, Matt Rempe tallied his first career goal and got the Rangers going with another first-period fight and New York beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Saturday to tie a franchise record with its 10th straight victory.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots for the Rangers, who previously won 10 in a row during the 1972-73 and 1939-40 seasons. They can set a club mark for consecutive victories on Sunday at Columbus. The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers have not lost since Jan. 26.

Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia, which lost for just the third time in its last eight games. The Flyers entered in third place in the Metropolitan, 13 points behind New York. Samuel Ersson finished with 22 saves.

DEVILS 4, CANADIENS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal with 6:27 to play and New Jersey handed Montreal its fifth straight loss.

Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Ondrej Palat also scored as the Devils snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in five games. Nico Daws made 23 saves and got a little lucky when Josh Anderson hit a crossbar on a break.

Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadians, who have lost seven of eight. Jake Allen made 20 saves.

LIGHTNING 4, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists and Tampa Bay beat New York to snap a three-game skid.

Nicholas Paul, Brayden Point and Luke Glendening also scored for the Lightning. Victor Hedman had two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves as Tampa Bay opened a three-game trip in the Northeast that includes stops in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Kucherov leads the NHL with 98 points (37 goals and 61 assists).

Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Defenseman Noah Dobson added two assists. Ilya Sorokin finished with 18 saves.

New York is 4-5-3 since Patrick Roy took over behind the bench, replacing coach Lane Lambert on Jan. 20.

Story continues

RED WINGS 6, BLUES 1

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist and Detroit scored three times in the first six minutes to overwhelm St. Louis.

Patrick Kane extended his point streak to seven games with a goal and an assist as the Red Wings won their fourth straight game. Michael Rasmussen also had a goal and an assist, and Robby Fabbri and J.T. Compher also scored. Alex Lyon made 22 saves.

Zachary Bolduc, playing his second NHL game on his 21st birthday, got his first goal for the Blues. Jordan Binnington gave up four goals on 14 shot in the first period, and Joel Hofer allowed two goals on 20 shots over the final two periods.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

The Associated Press