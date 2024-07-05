Rangers take on the Rays in first of 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (44-43, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (39-48, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (0-0); Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (4-4, 3.40 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -119, Rays +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers open a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Texas has a 21-21 record in home games and a 39-48 record overall. The Rangers are 32-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay has a 44-43 record overall and a 21-18 record on the road. The Rays are 16-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 16 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 17 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs while hitting .276 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 9-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .245 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rays: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press