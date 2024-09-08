Rangers rally from a pair of 2-run deficits to beat the Angels 6-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Smith put Texas ahead for the first time with a two-run single in the seventh inning and the Rangers overcame a pair of two-run deficits to beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Saturday night.

Smith's sharp liner to right field capped a three-run outburst that made it 5-4, immediately following Marcus Semien's RBI single that came after a 5-for-39 stretch for the Texas leadoff hitter. Victor Mederos (0-1) had just walked the Nos. 8 and 9 batters with two outs — with ball four on the first free pass coming on a pitch-clock violation.

Jose Leclerc (6-4) retired the only two batters he faced in the seventh. All-Star closer Kirby Yates worked the ninth for his 28th save in 29 chances.

“At this point in the season, just to show that fight kind of shows what everybody’s made up a little bit,” Smith said.

While the reigning World Series champion Rangers (69-74) are essentially out of playoff contention, they won for the ninth time in 12 games — their best such stretch this season. They are still 8 1/2 games behind AL West-leading Houston and 7 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot with 19 to play.

“We know where we're at, and so it's up to us to keep going out there and playing hard, trying to win ballgames," manager Bruce Bochy said after the Rangers' 32nd comeback win this season.

With the Globe Life Park roof open for the first time since May 17, Taylor Ward led of the game with his 22nd homer, which just cleared the 8-foot wall in left to extend his on-base streak to 17 games. No. 2 batter Zach Neto was hit by a pitch before Rangers rookie starter Jack Leiter retired 15 of the next 17 batters, including Anthony Rendon on a sacrifice fly that plated Neto for a 2-0 lead.

Leiter had a career-best six strikeouts in his sixth start. The 24-year-old right-hander, the second pick in the 2021 amateur draft, made his third consecutive start in the Rangers’ rotation.

Angels starter Tyler Anderson struck out seven and allowed only one hit while throwing 92 pitches in five innings. The lone hit came when Ezequiel Duran lined a two-run double deep into the left-center gap with one out in the fifth after an error by Rendon at third base and a walk.

“It all started when we didn’t catch that one groundball, and then (Anderson) sort of lost it a little bit,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “But, you know, he put it back together. He left the game with a tie ballgame. I’d take that any time after five, and then we came back and took the lead, but then we couldn’t hold onto it.”

Neto scored from second base on a wild pitch in the sixth after Leiter walked him to start the inning and was pulled from the game. Andrew Chafin's 90 mph sinker on a full count to Nolan Schanuel bounced and ricocheted hard off catcher Jonah Heim toward the Texas dugout. Mickey Moniak's RBI single made it 4-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Los Angeles outfielders Jo Adell (left oblique strain) and Kevin Pillar (left thumb sprain) were placed on the 10-day injured list. OF Jordyn Adams and Bryce Teodosio were brought up from Triple-A Salt Lake, and Teodosio made his big league debut playing center field.

Rangers: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (elbow surgery) struck out five without a walk and allowed one hit over four innings for Double-A Frisco in his fourth and likely final rehab start. His next start could be for the Rangers, which would be his first in the majors since April 28, 2023. ... Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (right shoulder fatigue and nerve issue) was making a rehab start later Saturday night for Triple-A Round Rock in Las Vegas. His last big league start was July 30.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Caden Dana (1-0) makes his second major league start Sunday, one week after the 20-year-old became the youngest pitcher in franchise history to win his debut. He struck out four and allowed two earned runs in six innings against Seattle.

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-13) is winless in his last three starts despite allowing only one run over 15 innings.

Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press