Rangers play the Hurricanes, look to break home losing streak

Carolina Hurricanes (20-11-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (16-15-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers look to end their three-game home slide with a win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

New York is 16-15-1 overall with a 3-4-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers are 4-2-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Carolina has a 9-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 20-11-1 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 20-4-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox has one goal and 25 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has 14 goals and 30 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press