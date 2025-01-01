Rangers take losing streak into home matchup with the Bruins

Boston Bruins (20-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (16-19-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will try to break their four-game slide when they play the Boston Bruins.

New York has gone 7-9-1 in home games and 16-19-1 overall. The Rangers rank 10th in the league serving 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

Boston is 20-15-4 overall and 8-9-2 on the road. The Bruins have committed 170 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank first in NHL play.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Cuylle has scored 11 goals with 13 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 16 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press