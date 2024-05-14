Rangers head into matchup against the Guardians on losing streak

Cleveland Guardians (26-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (22-21, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (1-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Rangers: Jack Leiter (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -112, Guardians -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Guardians as losers of four games in a row.

Texas has a 10-10 record in home games and a 22-21 record overall. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks second in the AL.

Cleveland is 26-16 overall and 14-10 in road games. The Guardians have hit 45 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with eight home runs while slugging .449. Marcus Semien is 17-for-46 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 6-4, .204 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press