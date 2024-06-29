Rangers aim to break losing streak in game against the Orioles

Texas Rangers (37-45, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (52-30, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -156, Rangers +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to end their five-game slide with a win against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 52-30 record overall and a 28-16 record in home games. The Orioles are 35-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas has a 17-26 record on the road and a 37-45 record overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .306 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 26 home runs while slugging .612. Adley Rutschman is 15-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .241 for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 11-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .298 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press