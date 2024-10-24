Rams vs. Vikings live updates: Picks, TV info for Week 8 'Thursday Night Football' game

The Minnesota Vikings (5-1) travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) to begin Week 8. Minnesota has started the season strong winning five consecutive games. However, they were handed their first loss on Sunday against the Lions, who defeated them 31-29.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has been excellent for the Vikings in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, throwing 12 touchdowns to five interceptions entering Week 8. Minnesota's defense ranks first in defensive DVOA at FTN entering tonight.

The Rams come into "Thursday Night Football" off a win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 20-15 in Week 7. The Rams offense has struggled without their dynamic duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford will have reinforcements as Kupp is set to return.

The Rams' toughest task on Thursday night will be trying to slow Justin Jefferson.

Here's everything you need to know for the Rams vs. Vikings 'TNF' matchup in Week 8.

USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more from the matchup below.

Rams vs. Vikings start time

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Rams and Vikings game will kick off Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season with "Thursday Night Football" at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Rams vs. Vikings TV Channel

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

"Thursday Night Football" will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch "Thursday Night Football" with a Prime Video subscription

Rams vs. Vikings picks, predictions

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the "TNF" matchup between the Vikings and Rams will go:

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 28, Rams 17

Tyler Dragon: Vikings 26, Rams 20

Richard Morin: Vikings 24, Rams 21

Jordan Mendoza: Vikings 23, Rams 19

MOST VALUABLE BET: Who is the favorite to win NFL MVP in 2024?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rams vs. Vikings live updates: Predictions, how to watch 'TNF'