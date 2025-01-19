Rams vs. Eagles score, live updates: Philadelphia, Los Angeles battle in divisional round after wild-card wins

The Rams are looking to knock off another NFC heavyweight

The Los Angeles Rams were one of the surprises of wild-card weekend, comfortably beating the 14-win Minnesota Vikings in Arizona, after the game had to be moved due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The victory earned the Rams a cross-country trip to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off their wild-card win over the Packers.

The Rams and Eagles faced off earlier this year, in a game the Los Angeles defense would surely like to forget. On Sunday Night Football back in Week 12, Saquon Barkley turned in one of the greatest individual rushing performances in NFL history, torching the Rams for an Eagles-record 255 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-20 Philadelphia win. That was the ninth-best total in a game in league history, and wasn't a blip on the radar for the Eagles' offense, which finished second in the NFL in rushing yards.

Temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees with rain and snow in the forecast for Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

How to watch Rams vs. Eagles: NFC Divisional playoff

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo