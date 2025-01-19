Rams vs. Eagles score, live updates: Philadelphia, Los Angeles battle in divisional round after wild-card wins

The Rams and Eagles faced off earlier this year, in a game the Los Angeles defense would surely like to forget. On Sunday Night Football back in Week 12, Saquon Barkley turned in one of the greatest individual rushing performances in NFL history, torching the Rams for an Eagles-record 255 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-20 Philadelphia win. That was the ninth-best total in a game in league history, and wasn't a blip on the radar for the Eagles' offense, which finished second in the NFL in rushing yards.
Temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees with rain and snow in the forecast for Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.
How to watch Rams vs. Eagles: NFC Divisional playoff
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia TV Channel: NBC Streaming: Peacock, Fubo
Rams ahead 7-6 after TD and extra point
The Rams owe part of this go-ahead touchdown to Stafford's legs. He rarely scrambles — he did it only three times in the regular season — but with an open field in front of him, he ran the ball to within inches of the first-down line, which allowed the Rams to go for it on 4th and inches and eventually get the touchdown.
Matt Stafford passes to tight end Tyler Higbee which seems to be a clear catch, but is ruled incomplete and has to be challenged by Rams head coach Sean McVay in order to get things righted. The call is overturned and the Rams continue marching down the field.
No extra point for Eagles
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott misses the extra point to keep the score at 6-0. Elliott has been prone to misses at times this season, but the Eagles really need him to get his foot into place for the rest of the game.
Eagles draw first blood with Jalen Hurts rushing TD
Jalen Hurts takes it to the house himself, running 44 yards to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead. Kicker Jake Elliott missed the PAT.
Rams DL Jared Verse hates Eagles fans, which we found out on Thursday when Verse told the LA Times "I hate Eagles fans. They're so annoying. I hate Eagles fans."
On Sunday morning, in one of the parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field, a billboard appeared with that quote on it. Just to make sure all of the fans attending the game were aware that one player on the Rams hated them specifically.
The Rams could not have been focused on football over the past week, not with deadly wildfires affecting a huge part of the L.A. area. Yet, the Rams played their best game of the season on Monday night.
