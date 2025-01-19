Advertisement
Live

Rams vs. Eagles score, live updates: Philadelphia, Los Angeles battle in divisional round after wild-card wins

The Rams are looking to knock off another NFC heavyweight

yahoo sports staff

The Los Angeles Rams were one of the surprises of wild-card weekend, comfortably beating the 14-win Minnesota Vikings in Arizona, after the game had to be moved due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The victory earned the Rams a cross-country trip to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off their wild-card win over the Packers.

The Rams and Eagles faced off earlier this year, in a game the Los Angeles defense would surely like to forget. On Sunday Night Football back in Week 12, Saquon Barkley turned in one of the greatest individual rushing performances in NFL history, torching the Rams for an Eagles-record 255 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-20 Philadelphia win. That was the ninth-best total in a game in league history, and wasn't a blip on the radar for the Eagles' offense, which finished second in the NFL in rushing yards.

Temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees with rain and snow in the forecast for Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo

Live12 updates
  • Featured
    Liz Roscher
  • Liz Roscher

    Rams ahead 7-6 after TD and extra point

    The Rams owe part of this go-ahead touchdown to Stafford's legs. He rarely scrambles — he did it only three times in the regular season — but with an open field in front of him, he ran the ball to within inches of the first-down line, which allowed the Rams to go for it on 4th and inches and eventually get the touchdown.

  • Liz Roscher

    That's a catch

    Matt Stafford passes to tight end Tyler Higbee which seems to be a clear catch, but is ruled incomplete and has to be challenged by Rams head coach Sean McVay in order to get things righted. The call is overturned and the Rams continue marching down the field.

  • Liz Roscher

    No extra point for Eagles

    Eagles kicker Jake Elliott misses the extra point to keep the score at 6-0. Elliott has been prone to misses at times this season, but the Eagles really need him to get his foot into place for the rest of the game.

  • Liz Roscher

    Eagles draw first blood with Jalen Hurts rushing TD

    Jalen Hurts takes it to the house himself, running 44 yards to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead. Kicker Jake Elliott missed the PAT.

  • Liz Roscher

    Eagles fans are ready to boo Jared Verse

    Rams DL Jared Verse hates Eagles fans, which we found out on Thursday when Verse told the LA Times "I hate Eagles fans. They're so annoying. I hate Eagles fans."

    On Sunday morning, in one of the parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field, a billboard appeared with that quote on it. Just to make sure all of the fans attending the game were aware that one player on the Rams hated them specifically.

    Verse isn't afraid, though. He was ready for the boos when he walked onto the field before the game.

  • Liz Roscher

    Pregame group hug for the Stafford fam

  • Liz Roscher

    The Rams are appropriately hyped

  • Liz Roscher

    Saquon has a special pregame handshake routine with his older daughter

  • Liz Roscher

    Rams players are enjoying the boos of Eagles fans

  • Liz Roscher

    Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley already locked in for warmups

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives for Rams vs. Eagles

    It's all hands on deck for the divisional playoff game between the Eagles and the Rams. Everyone who can play is playing.