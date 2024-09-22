Rams vs. 49ers game today: Start time, channel, TV schedule in NFL Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to play the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West contest Sunday.

The Rams are coming off an embarrassing 41-10 loss on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, another NFC West rival, last week.

Week 2: 32 things we learned: Saints among biggest early-season surprises

The Rams played without receiver Puka Nacua, who was injured during Week 1, and may have suffered another significant injury in Week 2. Receiver Cooper Kupp was spotted with a boot on his left foot in the locker room following the loss to Arizona. He limped off the field in the final seconds before halftime and did not return for the second half. Coach Sean McVay did not provide a status update regarding Kupp's availability after the game.

The 49ers are dealing with injuries as well, including the loss of running back Christian McCaffrey. The star running back was placed on injured reserve.

The 49ers dropped a game on the road to the Minnesota Vikings 23-17 last week. Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 28 of 36 passes for 319 yards, a touchdown and one interception for the 49ers. Running back Jordan Mason had 20 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Here's what you need to know to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Week 3 matchup:

When is kickoff time for Rams vs. 49ers?

The NFL Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams vs. the San Francisco 49ers is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

Rams vs. 49ers: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

The game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast on Fox. The game can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket) and through Fubo, the latter of which comes with a free trial for new subscribers.

Date : Sunday, Sept. 22

Time : 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT

TV : Fox

Streaming : YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), NFL+, Fubo (free trial)

Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)

Watch NFL games with Fubo (free trial for new subscribers)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rams vs. 49ers game today: Time, channel in NFL Week 3