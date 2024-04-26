Rams pick Florida State DT Braden Fiske in 2nd round of 2024 NFL draft. What to know

Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske has been picked 39th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL draft. He began his college career at Western Michigan before transferring to FSU in 2023, playing one season in Tallahassee. Here's everything you need to know about Fiske.

Braden Fiske scouting report

Fiske's speed and size have set him aside from other defensive tackles in the draft. Impressive late seasons performances have him now as one of the top targets for NFL teams.

Braden Fiske height, weight

Fiske, who is from Michigan City, Indiana, and went to Michigan City High School (Ind.), is 6-foot-3 and 292 pounds.

Braden Fiske college stats

In just one season, he recorded 43 tackles and six sacks. Over his four seasons at Western Michigan, he accumulated 148 tackles, two pass deflections 13.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Braden Fiske highlights

One of Fiske's top performances was during the ACC Championship game where he recorded nine tackles and three sacks, guiding the Seminoles to their first conference championship in almost a decade.

Braden Fiske NFL combine, pro day measurables

40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds (1.68 10-yard split)

Bench press (225 pounds): 26 reps

Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-9 inches

3-cone drill: did not participate

Shuttle run: 4.37 seconds

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rams pick FSU DT Braden Fiske in 2024 NFL draft. What to know