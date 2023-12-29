Rams-Giants matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has the Rams running at a playoff pace. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Rams (7-7) and New York Giants (5-10) match up heading into their game Thursday at 5:15 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox

When Rams have the ball

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. He's closing on a couple NFL rookie records. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is not in the MVP conversation but he’s playing like someone worthy. The 15th-year pro is playing with outstanding efficiency since returning from a right-thumb injury. In the last five games, Stafford has passed for 14 touchdowns, with one interception. Stafford completed passes from numerous arm angles in a 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 21. Running back Kyren Williams has rushed for more than 100 yards in three straight games, making it easier for Stafford. Receiver Puka Nacua needs nine catches and 146 yards to establish NFL rookie season records. Nacua and left tackle Alaric Jackson are listed as questionable because of hip tightness but are expected to play. Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson remain effective targets for Stafford — Robinson has touchdown catches in four consecutive games — but coach Sean McVay could find opportunities for Tutu Atwell. Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux leads the Giants with 11½ sacks. Linebacker Bobby Okereke and defensive backs Deonte Banks and Jason Pinnock each have two interceptions. Cornerback Adoree Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown last week in a 33-25 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

When Giants have the ball

Veteran Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) still poses a threat with his scrambling. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Veteran Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback in place of Tommy DeVito. Taylor, a 13th-year pro, completed seven of 16 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, against the Eagles. Taylor, 34, is not as mobile as he was in years past, but Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Taylor still can make plays and has outstanding touch on deep passes. Running back Saquon Barkley has four rushing touchdowns and four receiving. Barkley has eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the fourth time. Receiver Darius Slayton is averaging 14.7 yards per catch and has scored two touchdowns. Tight end Darren Waller and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson are other targets for Taylor. Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV has made several momentum-turning plays the last few games. Jones is listed as questionable because of illness but is expected to play. Cobie Durant is expected to start for the second game in a row at outside cornerback opposite Ahkello Witherspoon. Durant displaced struggling Derion Kendrick. Rookie tackle Kobie Turner has a team-best 6½ sacks. Aaron Donald and rookie edge rusher Byron Young each have six. Safety Quentin Lake continues to capitalize on extended opportunities. Rookie linebacker Nick Hampton also has made plays.

Story continues

When they kick

A few weeks ago, the Rams signed 16-year veteran kicker Mason Crosby to challenge or replace rookie Lucas Havrisik. The Rams stuck with Havrisik and released Crosby after one week. The Giants recently signed Crosby, and he kicked a 52-yard field goal against the Eagles.

By the numbers

Gary Klein's prediction

This could be a trap game for the Rams, but they have too much at stake in the playoff race to look past the Giants. Despite the long trip and chilly weather, the Rams will improve their record to 9-7. RAMS 30, GIANTS 17

Read more: NFL Week 17 picks: Showdowns galore as Lions-Cowboys, Dolphins-Ravens square off

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.