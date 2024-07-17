Ramon Taveras withdraws from UFC 304 vs. Caolan Loughran: ‘It sucks that it came to this’

UFC 304 is down a man.

Bantamweight Ramon Taveras is off the July 27 event at Co-op Live in Manchester, England due to “serious” injury, he announced Wednesday in a lengthy Instagram post.

Taveras (10-2 MMA, ) was matched with Ireland’s Caolan Loughran (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC). It’s unclear if the promotion is seeking a replacement.

“It’s unfortunate I have to make a post like this but I’m going to trust in Gods plan and make the smart decision to avoid making my situation worse and prolong my return,” Taveras wrote on Instagram. “Today I had to pull from my fight next Saturday due to a serious injury. I worked so hard this fight camp and it sucks that it came to this.”

While Taveras didn’t reveal the specifics of the injury, he indicated camp was a mental and physical battle that ended in unfortunate fashion.

“I worked my way out of depression and into getting in the best shape I’ve been in,” Taveras wrote. “I stayed disciplined and got myself out of being fat (176) and mentally fu*ked. … But I promise to keep this same mentality during my recovery and become the best version of myself through this recovery process. You guys deserve the best version of me and that’s what I will give you guys. Wouldn’t want this midget getting a dub over me cause of an injury.”

Not typically one to bite his tongue, Loughran voiced displeasure in a social media post minutes after Taveras’ announcement. Loughran indicated he wants to remain on the card.

“Catch deez hands just pulled out,” Loughran wrote on X. “I text him a few days after the bout was signed saying he would. This Games not for everybody. The UFC are the best in the world and they’ll sort it. Been here before will fight anyone. Yeno that.”

With the change, the UFC 304 lineup includes:

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – for welterweight title

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes – for interim heavyweight title

Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Daniel Pineda vs. Nathaniel Wood

Bruna Brasil vs. Molly McCann

Caolan Loughran vs. TBA

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Mick Parkin

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Sam Patterson

Shauna Bannon vs. Alice Ardelean

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie