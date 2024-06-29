Ramirez homers, Josh Naylor two RBIs lead Guardians over Royals 7-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Ramirez homered, Josh Naylor had a pair of RBIs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 on Saturday.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 10th homer of the season while Michael Massey belted his seventh into the right field bullpen to put the Royals ahead 2-1 in the second inning.

Those two homers were the only runs Tanner Bibee (7-2) gave up over six innings. He allowed four hits and struck out three.

The Guardians took a 3-2 lead after a two-run homer by Jhonkensy Noel. The play was challenged, but was upheld as a home run.

Ramirez extended the lead with an RBI double in the fifth and his 23rd homer of the season in the seventh inning to make it 7-2.

Cole Ragans (5-6) went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs. He gave up six hits and struck out six.

Prior to the game, Bo Jackson was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame. He played for Kansas City for four seasons and was named the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player in 1989.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cleveland activated RHP Eli Morgan from the 15-day Injured List, signed and placed LHP Matthew Boyd on the 15-day Injured List, optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Triple-A Columbus and Designated for Assignment RHP Zak Kent.

UP NEXT

Cleveland sends LHP Logan Allen (8-3, 5.72 ERA) to the mound against RHP Seth Lugo (10-2, 2.29) for Kansas City.

Avery Osen, The Associated Press