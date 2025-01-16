Rallies cancelled after Storm Darragh damage

Natural Resources Wales says recovery efforts have been "hampered by January's freezing weather" [National Resources Wales]

Two rallies in the Welsh motorsport calendar have been cancelled due to destruction left by Storm Darragh.

The storm caused significant damage to the Welsh Government Woodland Estate, which is managed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Rallies at Dyfnant Forest, in Powys, on 16 March and Hafren Forest, near Llanidloes, on 13 April have been called off.

NRW said it was still unsure whether rallies later in the year will be affected due to a delay in the recovery efforts "hampered by January's freezing weather".

There are concerns that future rallies could be cancelled too [Getty Images]

Storm Darragh ripped through Wales in December 2024, with heavy rainfall and winds up to 93mph (150km/h) leaving about 95,000 homes without power.

It left thousands of tonnes of windblown timber blocking forests roads and preventing access to many areas.

Dave Liddy, from NRW, said the clean-up operation will take "several months to complete" as the "whole of its woodland estate has been impacted by the storm".

He added: "Mid and south west Wales have been particularly hard hit, and many areas remain inaccessible to NRW forestry teams, we have therefore taken the decision to cancel the March and April events.

"Even roads which are passable pose a health and safety risk to both rally participants and spectators alike."

Dave Liddy, from National Resources Wales, says the "whole of its woodland estate has been impacted by the storm" [National Resources Wales]

NRW said it had been forced to redirect its resources to tackle incidents arising from the storm and ensuring the effect on its harvesting operations is kept to a minimum.

Mr Liddy added: "We have been in contact with Motorsport UK and the Autocycle Union to inform them of our plans and give rally organisers as much notice as possible of the cancellations and discuss the prospects for rallies later in the year taking place."

Hugh Chambers from Motorsport UK, said: "Whilst we are disappointed about the cancellations, we understand the position of NRW and have offered our assistance to them and their staff at this difficult time."