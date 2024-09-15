Raiders upset Ravens to deal Circa survivor pool its biggest possible loss for the second straight week

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880888 ORIG FILE ID: 20240915_jhp_do7_0239.JPG

There are no guarantees in the NFL, and survivor pool players are learning that in the toughest way possible in 2024.

After the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the New England Patriots in Week 1 as the most-picked team in Circa's survivor contest, the Baltimore Ravens just suffered a shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders as the most-picked team in Week 2.

Baltimore's L as an 8.5-point favorite and the most-bet team to win at BetMGM (by handle) meant 2,304 Circa contestants were eliminated from just that one game alone.

Of the six most-picked teams that played in the 1 p.m. ET window, five lost, including the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts. Those four other teams took a combined 1,560 contestants down with them.

