Rai Benjamin Says Track and Field Athletes Require an ‘Unhealthy Amount of Self-Confidence and a Sense of Narcissism’

The three-time Olympic gold medalist hosts the new ‘Beyond the Records’ podcast with Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway

Ian MacNicol/Getty; Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Rai Benjamin; Noah Lyles

Three-time Olympic gold medal hurdler Rai Benjamin isn’t tripping over his thoughts when it comes to track athletes’ confidence levels.

Benjamin, 27, emphasized on the Jan. 16 podcast episode of Beyond the Records — which he co-hosts with fellow gold medalists Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway, both 27 — that high-performing track and field competitors tend to have overly confident mentalities.

“I always tell people in track and field you have to have an unhealthy amount of self-confidence and sense of narcissism in order to be good,” Benjamin said. “You have to be that way, and if you don’t have those tendencies, you’re not really going to be successful.”

The episode’s guest, Dude Perfect co-founder Coby Cotton, chimed in saying, “It’s one thing to feel it — it’s another thing to back it up.”

Related: Every Record Broken at the 2024 Summer Olympics

The topic of self-confidence surfaced after Lyles brought up his dramatic victory in the 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 4.

“Guys, y’all don’t know what it’s like to be on the biggest stage for the main event, like when the chips are down, when you’re by yourself and there’s nobody else that can help you,” he said. “It is you and you alone, and you have to have that unbelievable faith that this moment was made for you, because if you don’t, somebody else is going to take it.”

Benjamin recalled Lyles’ entrance onto the track that showcased the “unbelievable faith,” which would eventually lead to Lyles’ photo-finish win.

“When Noah came out of that stadium and he jumped around and they started cheering … you know it’s done, just give him the medal now,” Benjamin said.

Lyles elaborated on his walkout onto the track, noting that after Jamaican rival Kishane Thompson, 23, entered the Stade de France stadium for the race by hyping up the crowd with a Dragon Ball Z power-up scream, he decided to hype up spectators in his own way.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Noah Lyles screams at the camera before the Paris Olympics 100-meter final on Aug. 4, 2025

Related: French Runner Alessia Zarbo Collapses During 10,000-Meter Final in Alarming Moment at Paris Olympics: ‘Oh My God’

“Before I go out, my coach is like, ‘Control the crowd, control the race.’ Nobody knows how to control a crowd like me so if you want to go out and yell, that’s cool,” Lyles said, referring to Thompson.

“So I’m coming out and doing the walkout and the cameraman is trying to keep me in one spot and I’m like, ‘You better get out of the way because I’m not here for you — I’m here for the crowd,’ ” Lyles continued.

Lyles recalled everyone going “insane in energy” before the start of the race, in which he narrowly edged out Thompson with a time of 9.79 seconds.

Related: Suni Lee's Olympic Floor Routine Music Maker — Viral Violinist Lindsey Stirling — Reveals How It All Happened (Exclusive)

“I love moments. The Olympics is a moment. Like you said, ‘It's one moment.’ And it only comes around every four years. Why not make it the best moment anybody has ever seen? It's gonna make you remember me when I do it,” Lyles added.

Cotton replied, “You did that. You did that,” to which co-host Holloway agreed, saying, ”That’s 80,000 people having that moment, Noah.”

Beyond the Records podcast episodes are available to listen to and watch on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

Read the original article on People