Raheem Sterling demands answers from Chelsea after being left out of squad to face Man City

Raheem Sterling played for Chelsea in their final pre-season game against Inter - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Raheem Sterling has demanded answers after being left out of Chelsea’s squad to face Manchester City on the opening weekend of the season.

In a statement that threatens to completely overshadow the opening game at Stamford Bridge this season, Sterling’s camp said they will seek “clarity” from the club over why the 29-year-old was left out of the squad completely.

In a statement, Sterling’s representatives said: “Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years.

“He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

“He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.

“As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.

“Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively.”

Sterling was not the only notable omission from Stamford Bridge, with midfielder Conor Gallagher not named among the Chelsea players listed within Enzo Maresca’s squad as he continues to wait in limbo over a prospective move to Atletico Madrid.

The absence of his name from among Chelsea’s squad did little to hide the issue that Maresca has on his hands of dealing with a bloated squad, with 30 names among the first-team options at the head coach’s disposal listed in the Chelsea matchday programme.

More to follow...