Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz start time: How to watch Italian Open match

Rafael Nadal is in action at the Italian Open (Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal continues his Italian Open farewell as he takes on seventh-seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round in Rome.

The 37-year-old Nadal had to battle from a set down to defeat Zizou Bergs in his opening match on Thursday, in what will have been an important step in the Spaniard’s French Open preparations.

Nadal is expected to play at Roland Garros for one last time later this month, but before then is bidding to embark on a deep run at the Italian Open, the tournament where he is a 10-time winner.

Hurkacz is more of a hard-court specialist but represents a step up in level for Nadal, who was beaten in the fourth round of the Madrid Open by Jiri Lehecka last month.

“That was not my best match,” Nadal said after beating Bergs in almost three hours on Thursday. “I was practicing better than I played but I found a way to win and that is important at the beginning of the tournament.

"I didn’t play much tennis for the last two years, some ups and downs but I think I can do it much better than what I did today.

"It’s always emotional to play here and the most important in my tennis career. The crowd has been important for me so super excited to play one more time here."

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Rafael Nadal vs Hubert Hurkacz

The match is set to take place on Saturday 11 May. It will be the second match on centre court following Iga Swiatek’s clash with Yulia Putintseva, and will not begin before 12pm BST.

How can I watch the Italian Open?

The Barcelona Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What did Nadal say ahead of the Italian Open?

“Happy to be today where I am, because one month ago for me it was almost impossible to think that I’ll be able to play in Barcelona, then in Madrid and now being here in Rome.

“I’m doing the things the proper way and trying to avoid a lot of risks in terms of pushing a lot in matches, I was able to keep moving. Madrid was a good test for me playing, I think, two days in a row, one match over three hours.

“All the matches are difficult and more unpredictable than they used to be for me, especially on clay. I accept that role. I accept that challenge.”