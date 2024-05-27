Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev start time: When is French Open match today?

Zverev and Nadal met in the 2022 French Open semi-finals (AP)

Rafael Nadal returns to the French Open and faces Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster first-round match at Roland Garros.

The 14-time French Open champion was expected to play at the tournament for the final time but revealed this year’s Roland Garros may not be his last, although there is a “big, big chance” the 37-year-old will be bidding farewell to Paris this fortnight.

Nadal said he could not “close the door 100 per cent”, though, so any planned ceremonies to celebrate the Spaniard have been postponed ahead of his popcorn encounter against the German fourth seed Zverev.

The French Open draw threw up a rematch of the 2022 semi-final, where Zverev broke his ankle after splitting the first two sets. “Of course on the paper it’s not the best draw,” Nadal said.

“I play against one of the toughest opponents possible, and at the same time, he came here winning the last event and it’s a Masters 1000. It’s not a small one. So just, yeah, what can I do? That’s the draw. Just try to be ready for it.” Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev?

The match is scheduled third on Court Philippe-Chatrier, following two matches in the women’s singles. It will follow Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek’s opening matches, with play starting at 11am UK time. Nadal could therefore expect to be on court at around 2pm, but it could be later depending on the earlier matches. Jabeur and Swiatek are heavy favourites in their matches, though, so could wrap a pair of quick victories.

How can I watch Nadal vs Zverev?

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open order of play, Monday 27 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Sachia Vickery vs Ons Jabeur

Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean

Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal

Not before 7:15pm

Gael Monfils vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Chris Eubanks vs Jannick Sinner

Marton Fucsovics vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Coco Gauff vs Julia Avdeeva

Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Pliskova

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Rebeka Masarova vs Marketa Vondrousova

Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Fils

Maria Sakkari vs Varvara Gracheva

Dominik Koepfer vs Daniil Medvedev