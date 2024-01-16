Rafael Nadal signs Saudi tennis ambassador deal as Kingdom continues assault on sport

Rafael Nadal is the latest sporting superstar who Saudi Arabia have been able to woo - Getty Images/William West

Rafael Nadal has become an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, it was announced on Monday, as Saudi Arabia continued to extend its power-base within the world of sport.

This is another high-profile signing for the STF, which hosted its first ATP event last year – the Next Gen Finals in Jeddah – and is expected to add the WTA Finals at the end of this season.

Although the spectre of a LIV Golf-style breakaway has hovered over tennis for the past couple of seasons, the Saudis have thus far worked within the system rather than trying to challenge it directly.

Telegraph Sport reported last week that the Lawn Tennis Association had declined sponsorship from the Saudi Public Investment Fund for their flagship tournament at Queen’s Club. It seems likely, however, that other ATP events – including Miami and Madrid – will sign up.

Now we have Nadal, who – among active players – enjoys the biggest individual following in tennis. According to the STF, the deal involves Nadal spending time in Saudi Arabia every year to support “the development of boys and girls in the sport as well as grow further interest in tennis”.

There are also plans to build a Rafael Nadal Academy in the Gulf to match the one he has already opened in his home town of Manacor.

“Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia you can see growth and progress and I’m excited to be part of that,” said Nadal in a statement released by the Saudi Tennis Federation. I continue to play tennis as I love the game. But beyond playing I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world and in Saudi there is real potential.”

This is not Nadal’s first flirtation with Saudi Arabia. Back in 2018, he and his great rival Novak Djokovic signed up for a lucrative post-season exhibition event in Jeddah. As it happened, that autumn saw the most notorious example of Middle-Eastern authoritarianism: the state-sanctioned murder and dismemberment of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. After a massive international outcry, the exhibition was cancelled five weeks later, supposedly on fitness grounds.

Over the intervening years, however, Saudi involvement in sport has been normalised, not only through LIV Golf but also the presence of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, and the regular staging of major boxing bouts.

This will be a handy payday for Nadal, who is approaching the end of his playing career. He missed almost all of last season with a stubborn hip problem, and then pulled out of the Australian Open with a thigh strain. In a press conference last May, he said that 2024 could be his final year on the tour – although that suggestion is likely to prove negotiable if he starts winning titles again.

Nadal’s decision to strike the Saudi deal comes on the heels of some laconic comments from John McEnroe, who poked fun last week at organisations who abandon their principles in exchange for a large cheque.

“It wouldn’t shock me,” McEnroe told ESPN when he was asked about tennis’s worst-kept secret: the fact that the WTA Finals are probably heading for Riyadh this year.

“Let’s put it this way: money talks. ‘Oh, no, I wouldn’t do that. How much was I offered? On second thought maybe I will do that.’”

