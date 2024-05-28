Rafael Nadal Debuts $1.1 Million Richard Mille Watch at French Open 2024, Gets Support From Wife and ‘Baby Rafa’ for Match Against Alexander Zverev

Richard Mille has captured the essence of innovation with the introduction of the Carbon TPT B.4 “RM27-05” Manual Winding Flying Tourbillon. The timepiece made its debut on Monday on the wrist of brand ambassador Rafael Nadal during his French Open opening match at Roland Garros 2024 against Alexander Zverev, marking a moment of synergy between precision engineering, sporting excellence and Nadal’s longtime relationship with the brand.

Carbon TPT B.4 “RM27-05”

Nadal debuted the $1.1 million watch as he faced off against the German player. In what could possibly be his final appearance at the French Open, the 14-time tournament winner and Louis Vuitton brand ambassador was eliminated in the first round by the number-four seed in three hours and five minutes. Nadal has stepped onto the courts of Roland Garros 115 times, only defeated a total of three times.

More from WWD

Rafael Nadal’s wife Maria Francisca Perelló and son Rafael Nadal Jr. attends the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros.

Alongside his wife, Maria Francisca Perelló, and son, Rafael Jr., who were there to support Nadal, some of tennis’ biggest stars and Nadal’s rivals attended. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek were also spotted in the stands.

Weighing 11.5 grams, the RM27-05 stands as the lightest creation ever produced by Richard Mille. This achievement is attributed to its baseplate and bridges crafted from micro blasted and PVD-treated grade 5 titanium — an alloy renowned for its biocompatibility, high corrosion resistance and structural rigidity, traits prized in the aerospace, aeronautics and automotive industries.

Highlighting Richard Mille’s dedication to pushing boundaries, the V-shaped gear train bridge is fashioned from Carbon TPT, a material celebrated for its durability against microcracks and splits.

Rafael Nadal of Spain during his first round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at Roland Garros stadium.

“My relationship with Richard Mille, the company, as well as Richard as a person, has undoubtedly been a pillar of my sports career since 2010,” the Spanish tennis player said in a statement. “They have supported me in all circumstances, and I hope that this bond will continue for many more years. Richard Mille is not just a simple partner: He has never stopped being by my side, in good times and in difficult ones. Today, after these 14 years, they are part of my family and my life.”

Carbon TPT B.4 “RM27-05”

Limited to just 80 pieces worldwide, the Carbon TPT B.4 “RM27-05” is priced at $1.1 million.

Best of WWD