🚨 Rafael Márquez leaves Barcelona to take up assistant role with Mexico

Barcelona have confirmed Rafael Márquez has left his role as Atlètic “B” team manager to take up an assistant role with the Mexico national team.

After making 242 appearances and winning every trophy possible with the club, the 45-year-old returned to Barça two summers ago, but has now decided to become the no.2 to Javier Aguirre, who is set to be appointed as Mexico manager for a third time in the coming days.

Márquez played and captained his country under Aguirre during both of his previous stints, each of which saw qualification for the World Cup.

In total, the former defender played in a joint-record five World Cups, as well as earning 147 caps.

Mexico are in a state of flux right now, having failed to reach the knockout stages of the Copa América, which led to Jaime Lozano’s sacking. It followed on from a similarly disappointing performance at the 2022 World Cup.

By recruiting and reuniting two of their biggest names, there will be hope that things can improve with the next World Cup, which Mexico are a co-host of, only two years away.