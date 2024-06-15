Rafael dos Anjos rips Conor McGregor with callback after UFC 303 withdrawal: ‘It’s just a bruise’

Rafael dos Anjos has seemingly been waiting for more than eight years to take a dig at Conor McGregor after an injury.

Dos Anjos was the victim of much vitriol when, as UFC lightweight champion, he pulled out of a scheduled title defense against then-featherweight champ McGregor at UFC 196 in March 2016 due to a broken foot.

McGregor has continued to take shots at dos Anjos in the years since, and it’s clear the Brazilian hasn’t forget about it.

So when McGregor was forced to withdraw from his anticipated comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas due to injury, dos Anjos took his moment to throw shade back at “The Notorious” in a deep cut callback (via X):

It’s just a bruise, take some ibuprofen. https://t.co/HknKEkvTD6 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 15, 2024

McGregor has issued a statement on his first career UFC withdrawal, and Chandler has shared his thoughts, as well. It appears both men plan to have the fight rescheduled for a later date, but nothing has been announced by UFC at this time.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie