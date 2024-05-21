Rafael Devers hits home run in record 6th straight game to lift Red Sox past Rays

Rafael Devers helped lift the Red Sox to a 5-0 win over the Rays on Monday night in Florida

Rafael Devers set a new team record on Monday night in Florida.

The Boston Red Sox star has been just about unstoppable at the plate so far this season, and he's not showing any signs of slowing down.

Devers drilled a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Boston’s 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field. It marked the sixth straight game in which Devers has hit a home run, which set a new Red Sox record and gave him the longest streak in MLB since 2022.

Devers’ streak started in the Red Sox’s 4-3 loss to the Rays at Fenway Park last week. Though the Red Sox have won just twice during his run, Devers has come through with a home run each time. He matched the team’s record with a two-run shot in the sixth inning of their 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, which snapped a season-high four-game losing skid for Boston.

Six other Red Sox players had hit a home run in five consecutive games. Bobby Dalbec was the most recent player to do it in 2020. Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout had a seven-game homer streak in 2022. The MLB record is at eight games, and was most recently done by Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.

Devers has now hit 10 home runs so far this season, and he’s recorded a hit in the Red Sox’s last 10 games. His six-game home run streak matched the longest by a third baseman in the past 100 years, according to ESPN.

Devers entered Monday with a .285 batting average, a career-high .384 OBP and a .555 slugging percentage. The 27-year-old has 23 RBI so far this season, his eighth in Boston. The Red Sox’s win on Monday brought them back to 24-24 on the year, though they sit in fourth in the AL East standings.