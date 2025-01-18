Raducanu crushed by Swiatek in Melbourne

Emma Raducanu was playing in the Australian Open third round for the first time [Getty Images]

Britain's Emma Raducanu suffered the joint heaviest defeat of her career as second seed Iga Swiatek demonstrated her superiority in a one-sided Australian Open third-round match.

Raducanu, 22, was thrashed 6-1 6-0 in a chastening afternoon on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The world number 61 lost serve five times in a defeat which took just one hour and 10 minutes.

It was the second time in her career that she lost with only a game to her name, following a 6-0 6-1 defeat by Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in Sydney three years ago.

Raducanu was unable to cope with Swiatek's top spin-heavy groundstrokes and athleticism, making a host of errors from the baseline - particularly on the backhand side - as the pressure told.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, who has never gone past the Melbourne semi-finals, played exceptionally well in a performance which fired another warning to her title rivals.

The 23-year-old from Poland has won her opening three matches in straight sets and not dropped a service game.

"I just enjoyed playing," said Swiatek, who converted five of her 12 break points. "I hit a few shots where I thought 'this is what I practice for'.

"I felt pretty confident and at the end I could push for even more.

"Converting all these break points was really important and I'm pleased with that performance."