Raducanu crushed by Swiatek in Melbourne

jonathan jurejko - bbc sport tennis news reporter in melbourne
·1 min read
Emma Raducanu trudges off court after losing to Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open
Emma Raducanu was playing in the Australian Open third round for the first time [Getty Images]

Britain's Emma Raducanu suffered the joint heaviest defeat of her career as second seed Iga Swiatek demonstrated her superiority in a one-sided Australian Open third-round match.

Raducanu, 22, was thrashed 6-1 6-0 in a chastening afternoon on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The world number 61 lost serve five times in a defeat which took just one hour and 10 minutes.

It was the second time in her career that she lost with only a game to her name, following a 6-0 6-1 defeat by Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in Sydney three years ago.

Raducanu was unable to cope with Swiatek's top spin-heavy groundstrokes and athleticism, making a host of errors from the baseline - particularly on the backhand side - as the pressure told.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, who has never gone past the Melbourne semi-finals, played exceptionally well in a performance which fired another warning to her title rivals.

The 23-year-old from Poland has won her opening three matches in straight sets and not dropped a service game.

"I just enjoyed playing," said Swiatek, who converted five of her 12 break points. "I hit a few shots where I thought 'this is what I practice for'.

"I felt pretty confident and at the end I could push for even more.

"Converting all these break points was really important and I'm pleased with that performance."